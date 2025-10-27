Brown Dust 2 is celebrating Halloween with a creepy village adventure

Creepy curse chaos

New Halloween Night season event set in the Fairy Tale Village

Sonya, Rou, and Grandhildr in focus as they traverse a scary forest

Pumpkin Ghost Tanya also joins as a Light-property Magic type

Brown Dust 2 is getting into the spooky spirit with its new Halloween Night season event, and it’s as festive as it is unsettling. Set in the Fairy Tale Village from Rou’s Labyrinth, the update kicks off the Joyful Pumpkin Festival, a celebration that, in true Brown Dust 2 fashion, doesn’t stay cheerful for long.

It all starts when Sonya arrives in the village, only for her inner self, Tanya, to let jealousy get the better of her. One powerful curse later, the once lively festival is shrouded in gloom. Now, Sonya, Rou, and Granhildr have to journey through the eerie forest to undo the damage and bring the festivities back to life. It’s a neat mix of charm and menace that feels right at home in the season.

You’ll also find two new costumes to collect through a limited pick-up — Granhildr’s ghostly get-up, which scales her attacks with her Energy Guard level, and Sonya’s haunting attire that spreads the Nightmare debuff to enemies. Both look incredible and add a satisfying changeup to their usual playstyles.

The real fright, though, comes from Pumpkin Ghost Tanya, a new monster that feeds on fear itself. As a Light-property Magic type, she’s tricky to deal with - her special skill can reset her team’s cooldowns, making her even harder to pin down. Neon Savior Angelica also returns as a Fated Guest, this time revealing a surprisingly wholesome secret hobby amid all the chaos.

If you’re looking to fine-tune your lineup before diving into the event, our Brown Dust 2 tier list and reroll guide can help you build the perfect squad. And while you’re at it, don’t miss our regularly updated Brown Dust 2 promo codes because a few free rewards never hurt when you’re battling curses and chasing ghosts.

The Halloween Night season is now live, so it’s time to light those lanterns and see what tricks and treats await in the forest.