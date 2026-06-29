Goddess of Victory: Nikke unveils new details of its upcoming 2026 summer event

Check out what Goddess of Victory: Nikke has to offer this summer

The new Wave to You event offers up exciting summer-themed minigames and cosmetics

Dive in when Wave to You goes live on July 2nd

The heat has died down a bit over here, but it's undoubtedly still summer! And if you're awaiting the return of a heatwave (for whatever reason), then you can get into the summer spirit with one of mobile's biggest smash hits. Yes, Goddess of Victory: Nikke is getting in the mood with their new Wave to You update on July 2nd.

Of course, given this is a summer and beach-themed event, it won't surprise you that the headlining additions here are new outfits and cosmetics for key characters in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Cinderella: Crystal Wave and Marciana: Marine Study debut new looks with different mechanics to suit the theme, but they're far from the only ones.

Fun in the sun

Beyond that, you'll find a new gacha costume with Little Mermaid: Shell Princess for Siren, alongside the Tia: Sea Lizzie and Naga: Ring Ensemble looks as part of the Summer Pass. But it's not just swimsuits and sun that are defining the latest Nikke event.

There's also a brand-new limited-time minigame to enjoy with Island Breaker, a Puzzle Bobby-esque puzzler to help you clear debris from the island. And, naturally, things aren't entirely peaceful as you'll find an all-new boss to take on with the Land Eater that (spoiler alert) is able to take on the appearance of an entire island.

It's just as silly and over-the-top as you've probably come to expect from Goddess of Victory: Nikke, but as far as summer events go, it's quite well-packed with exciting content to enjoy. So be sure to check in and give it a go when Wave to You goes live on July 2nd!

And in the meantime, if you're looking for other ways to scratch that itchy trigger finger, check out our list of the best shooters on iOS! This and other lists collate some of the most exciting picks you can enjoy on mobile right now.