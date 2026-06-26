Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is a voxel-based hack 'n slash coming to mobile

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is coming to mobile!

The voxel-based robot brawler lets you hack 'n slash your enemies to bits

Now it's making its way to mobile for the first time ever

One of the rare pleasures that we enjoy on mobile is that of seeing the many hit indies that grace it. And increasingly, even indie developers on PC are recognising the potential of mobile! Case in point being the announcement that Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, from developer Doborog, is coming to mobile!

If you haven't heard of it before, Clone Drone is a voxel-based hack 'n slash that sees you transposed into the body of a robotic gladiator. Forced to fight in a sinister arena, you'll have to hack 'n slash your way through hordes of enemies and battle towering bosses with a variety of weapons.

Robot rock

Of course, the fact that Clone Drone is entirely voxel-based means that what would be a fun but probably unremarkable hack 'n slash is punched up by its visceral gameplay. Each part of your body (and that of your opponents!) can be sliced off and sent flying.

It all makes for some suitably anime-style cuts as you rip apart your opponents, slash them to bits or burn them to ashes. And it's not just in the arena itself you'll face challenges either, as you can also hop behind the controls of everything from a spaceship to a dinosaur for even more visceral action.

What's most interesting about this launch is the fact that the developers specify the major obstacle they faced was creating a smooth and intuitive control scheme. And while details are still a bit scarce on when and where we'll see Clone Drone arrive, they do promise that the controls will fit the fast-paced action of the original!

Still, with Clone Drone's mobile launch still a ways off, you may be curious about what you can actually play right now on mobile. In which case, just take a quick look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our top picks.