The Biggleboss Incident offers humorous point-and-click adventure now on Android

Time to punch in

The Biggleboss Incident is out now on Android

It brings workplace-themed, humorous adventure to mobile

Enjoy a story inspired by Office Space and logical puzzle solving fun

As we wait in the twilight period between Christmas and the New Year, the weird sensation of working can really make you feel like you're having a surreal experience. And the weirdness of working is what's on the menu with today's launch: The Biggleboss Incident for Android!

Some of you will remember when we first covered The Biggleboss Incident earlier in the year, when it first released to iOS. But now you'll be able to jump into the humorous and bizarre goings-on of your absolutely-not-at-all-evil employers with classic point-and-click adventure fun.

The Biggleboss incident sees you taking on the role of middle-manager Tom Baron. Attempting to sneak in late, he instead finds himself drawn into a world-ranging screwball conspiracy that sees him travelling around the building meeting his quirky coworkers to try and reveal just exactly what is going on at Biggleboss Inc.

Be your own Biggleboss

With inspiration drawing on everything from Metal Gear Solid to Office Space, and a healthy dollop of classic point-and-click adventures, The Biggleboss Incident is certainly a well put-together new release.

Most notable is the fact that Biggleboss Incident sells itself on the familiar chestnut of ditching the moon logic (incomprehensible or strange puzzles) that define the adventure genre in favour of more straightforward and intuitive challenge.

Whether that's a wise decision considering this is one of the primary selling points of the genre for some is anyone's guess. But for those of you who're put off by pulleys and rubber chickens, Biggleboss Incident hopes to offer a more comfortable and straightforward adventure experience with plenty of humorous moments.

