Goddess of Victory: NIKKE guide for beginners

One of the best ways to understand the depths of any game is by reading a thorough beginner's guide for it! In this Nikke guide, we will be listing out the major progression barriers and how to overcome them along with providing some crucial tips to help streamline your progress. The post-apocalyptic action shooter RPG has seen some heartwarming love and response from the community. Nonetheless, a majority of your progression still depends on how well you start your account. Players can check out our NIKKE tier list and reroll guide for in-depth coverage of how to re-roll and get started with a solid roster of characters.

GAMEPLAY BASICS

Apart from shoving attractive girls and a ludicrous amount of bullets to your face, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE’s gameplay mechanics are quite similar to other idle games. Players are required to fend off mechanical beings called Ruptures as they progress in a systematic way through the main storyline. They will be delighted by various in-game admirable art and animated short movies depicting the current scenario. The NIKKE is a humanized robot of the future whose purpose is to defeat the Ruptures and free humanity from their slavery.

Featuring a classic post-apocalyptic storyline, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE also has a host of different game modes with each of them playing a significant part in how your account will progress. Resource management is the top priority when it comes to games like these as players are given multiple currencies in abundance at the start of their journey. Gradually, they will be drained out of these important resources and their progression will be halted.

MASTERING THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF WEAPONS

Sub-Machine Gun – This gun is extremely useful for short-ranged combat and possesses a range of around 15 to 36 yards. These can be compared to the likes of shotguns but with a faster attack speed.

Shotgun – This gun is the best for short-range combat where the enemy is up-close. They have a very slow attack speed but deal a ton of damage. Their reload times are mediocre but they have a low magazine capacity.

Assault Rifle – This gun is best suited for fighting enemies that are medium-close ranged in front of the NIKKE. These rifles have a mediocre reloading time and they can hold a large amount of ammo. The distance of Assault rifles ranges from 25 to 45 yards.

Minigun – This gun is best for dealing with enemies that are at a medium-long distance from the NIKKE. The recommended range of miniguns is from 35 to 55 yards. They have the highest ammo capacity out of any weapon in the game. However, their low damage output is their shortfall.

Sniper Rifle – This gun is best for sniping targets from a long distance. They also have the highest reload time and a small ammo capacity. The distance of sniper rifles ranges from 45 to 100 yards. These rifles also take some time to charge before launching an attack.

Rocket Launcher – This weapon is best for taking down a group of enemies from any distance. Rocket Launchers need to be recharged after every attack. This weapon has the highest damage in the game.

There are over 60+ different collectable NIKKEs, and each of them is differentiated according to their weapons. Consider them similar to elements in other RPGs where each colour represents an element. Bringing the correct weaponised NIKKE is going to be crucial as part of your strategy in many game modes. Each weapon is suited to take down enemies of a specific type, range, and defence. Here is a short classification of all weapons in the game along with their usability:

GET STRONGER BY UPGRADING YOUR CHARACTERS

No beginner's guide can be complete without mentioning the different processes through which you can upgrade your characters and increase your overall team power. If you ever feel stuck in any game mode, chances are that you have not upgraded your core team of characters to their fullest potential. For starters, every character in the game starts with a base rarity of either R, SR, or SSR. Of course, the higher the rarity, the better the character’s base stats will be.

Players can increase the level of their characters by using their Credits and Battle data. Levelling up helps the character have higher base stats and directly increases the power level. Further, players can also limit break their max levelled characters to increase their level cap as well as provide them with more stats. Upgrading your character's skill and equipping them with strong gear are also core ways to get more power fast.

