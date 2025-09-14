Menu
Maiden Academy codes (September 2025)

You can get some free keys, stones, and other limited rewards by redeeming some of the active Maiden Academy codes.

By Cristina Mesesan
|
Android
| Maiden Academy

Updated on September 14, 2025 - new code added

You can use all the rewards you get from these codes to upgrade your heroes, which is going to help you advance in adventure mode more easily. Just make sure you check this article regularly, because we add all the new codes as soon as they're out, and you have a short window to redeem them!

Let's dive into the codes!

Active Maiden Academy codes

  • SINL9Wrewards (expires September 18th) (new!)
  • SUM2ER - rewards 
  • JU9NMN - 8 Star Search Keys, 200 Advanced Stones

Expired codes

  • ARAI2N4 - rewards (expires September 11th) 
  • KU5C1LL rewards (expires September 04th)
  • MIN4DIN - rewards (expires August 28th) 
  • B8LCLO - rewards (expires August 21st) 
  • AC6D2M - rewards (expires August 14th)
  • SUMMER - rewards (expires August 07th)
  • JUNMN - rewards (expires July 31st)CPR1LL - rewards (expires July 24th)
  • ACD2NM - rewards (expires July 17th) 
  • JUC1E - rewards (expires June 26th) 
  • FIN3O rewards (expires June 19th) 
  • C9LLArewards (expires June 12th)
  • A6ED1 - rewards (expires June 05th) 
  • MM2RH rewards (expires May 29th)
  • E8TH3LU (expires May 15th)
  • ZZ4TTC7L (expires May 8th) 
  • XYE1VE2E (expires May 1st) 
  • VFTT96WL (expires April 24th) 
  • TU3TRENL (expires April 17th) 
  • R2IX6NSNE
  • QINE1CCL - rewards (expires April 4th)
  • PNETWLL - rewards  (expires March 27th)
  • TEP9TEM4 rewards  (expires March 20th) 
  • SINLI98W rewards  (expires March 13th)
  • ARAI2N4D rewards  (expires March 6th) 
  • KU5C1LLS - rewards (expires February 27th) 
  • MIN34DIN rewards (expires February 20th) 
  • B88LCLO rewards (expires February 13) 
  • AC6D2M2 rewards (expires February 6th) 
  • CCPR1LL
  • ACD2NML
  • M1LI89A
  • RA2N3D
  • JU5C1E
  • FIN34CO
  • C99LLA
  • AC6ED1
  • MAD9NM
  • EI8GTH3LU
  • FO4TTC2LE
  • OSE1VET2E
  • TFTT11WL
  • TEN3TRENL
  • S2IX6NINE
  • NINE1CCL
  • ONETWLL
  • SEP9TEM4
  • MINLI98W
  • BRAI2N4D
  • JU5C1LLY
  • FIN34DIN
  • AC6ED2M2
  • SUMM2EER
  • JUNE9NMN
  • CCPR1ILL
  • DSC888
  • MACD2NML
  • M1GLI89A
  • B1RA2N3D
  • JU5C1EIC
  • FIN34CLO

maiden academy code redemption window

How to redeem Maiden Academy codes?

To redeem the codes, just follow the steps below:

  • Step 1: Head over to the Town.
  • Step 2: Tap on Welfare.
  • Step 3: Scroll all the way down until you see Gift Pack Code.
  • Step 4: Open that tab, and then type in your code and hit Obtain.

There is another way to redeem the codes. It does the same thing, so just go with whichever method you prefer. To redeem the codes this way, you need to open your Profile > Settings > Gift Pack Exchange > Type in your code > Obtain.

Both of these ways work, so pick whichever one works best for you!

How to get more codes for Maiden Academy?

New Maiden Academy codes are released regularly, and they typically stay valid for about a week (give or take). The codes are released on the game's official Facebook page or its Discord server, but if you don't feel like searching left and right for the codes, you can simply save this page and check back regularly. We add all the new codes as soon as they're out!

Also, it's important to know that you need to type in Maiden Academy codes exactly as you see them written. They are case-sensitive, and if you don't type them correctly, the codes are not going to work when you try to redeem them.

We have all the latest codes for the best gachas out there, so if you're looking for some, maybe try the latest Dragon Odyssey codes or Gods & Demons codes.

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.