Maiden Academy codes (September 2025)

You can get some free keys, stones, and other limited rewards by redeeming some of the active Maiden Academy codes.

Updated on September 14, 2025 - new code added

You can use all the rewards you get from these codes to upgrade your heroes, which is going to help you advance in adventure mode more easily. Just make sure you check this article regularly, because we add all the new codes as soon as they're out, and you have a short window to redeem them!

Let's dive into the codes!

Active Maiden Academy codes

SINL9W - rewards (expires September 18th) (new!)

rewards (expires September 18th) (new!) SUM2ER - rewards

rewards JU9NMN - 8 Star Search Keys, 200 Advanced Stones

How to redeem Maiden Academy codes?

Step 1 : Head over to the Town .

: Head over to the . Step 2 : Tap on Welfare .

: Tap on . Step 3 : Scroll all the way down until you see Gift Pack Code .

: Scroll all the way down until you see . Step 4: Open that tab, and then type in your code and hit Obtain.

To redeem the codes, just follow the steps below:

There is another way to redeem the codes. It does the same thing, so just go with whichever method you prefer. To redeem the codes this way, you need to open your Profile > Settings > Gift Pack Exchange > Type in your code > Obtain.

Both of these ways work, so pick whichever one works best for you!

How to get more codes for Maiden Academy?

New Maiden Academy codes are released regularly, and they typically stay valid for about a week (give or take). The codes are released on the game's official Facebook page or its Discord server, but if you don't feel like searching left and right for the codes, you can simply save this page and check back regularly. We add all the new codes as soon as they're out!

Also, it's important to know that you need to type in Maiden Academy codes exactly as you see them written. They are case-sensitive, and if you don't type them correctly, the codes are not going to work when you try to redeem them.

