Fairy Tale Wizard Chronicle codes (July 2026) - Snap up some Gems and Summon Tickets

Once upon a time, there were Fairy Tale Wizard Chronicle codes... Actually, there still are. And we've gathered them all in one place.

Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle is a one-handed casual idle RPG where your favourite characters fight in auto-battles. They constantly gather materials and EXP for you to collect whenever you feel like it.

You can recruit more than 80 iconic characters such as Natsu, Lucy, Happy or Erza. From there, all you need to do is build your perfect team and let the magic happen. With plenty of synergies and abilities, the game encourages you to experiment with different team compositions.

There is a lot of content to enjoy, including limited-time events, so you'll always have something to do.

Even if your team is already farming nonstop, having extra ressources is always better. That's where redeem codes come in! If you're looking for them, you're in the right place. Below, you'll find a complete list of active codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

ALL FAIRY TAIL WIZARD CHRONICLE ACTIVE CODES

madochro8888 – Gems x3,000, Summon Tickets x100, Character EXP x500,000

EXPIRED CODES

NHY666

How to redeem Fairy Tail Wizard Chronicle codes?

Step 1: Launch the game and tap the Profile Icon (upper-left side of the screen)

Step 2: Copy your User ID

Step 3: Tap Menu, then Redeem Code

Step 4: You will be redirected to the official website

Step 5: Log in with your ID and enter the code

Step 6: Redeem the code to receive rewards on your in-game mailbox (you may need to wait for a little bit before it shows up).

For this game, you need to use the official website . Here is what you need to do:

How to find more codes?

You can follow the game's official X account or the website . We will update this article frequently to add new codes, so you can also bookmark it and come back often.

And once you've redeemed those, why not grab yourself some goodies in some other top games? We've also collected Doomsday: Last Survivors codes and Foundation: Galactic Frontier codes.