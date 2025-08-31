Gods & Demons codes (August 2025)

- checked for codes

With Gods & Demons codes, you will get lots of free Diamonds and Contracts so you can hopefully get the heroes you want. Just bear in mind that you can only redeem the codes for one of your characters. So, if you have multiple on a few different servers, make sure you redeem them on your main.

So, without further ado, let's get to the Gods & Demons codes!

Active Gods & Demons codes

THANKS2000 - Diamond x2,000 (expires October 21st)

Diamond x2,000 (expires October 21st) SURPRISE73 - Heatwave Gift Box x10 (expires September 30th)

Heatwave Gift Box x10 (expires September 30th) SURPRISE624 - Diamond x2,000 (expires September 21st)

Diamond x2,000 (expires September 21st) 624SURPRISE - Golden Contract x10, Divinimal Seed x10 (expires September 21st)

Golden Contract x10, Divinimal Seed x10 (expires September 21st) wwddss - Rewards

Rewards RANK1GOOGLE - 2000 Diamonds

- 2000 Diamonds SUMMONME - 5 Golden Contract

- 5 Golden Contract CHRISTMAS1 - 1200 Diamonds, 10 Golden Contract

- 1200 Diamonds, 10 Golden Contract HELLOGND - 1000 Advancement Stones

The following codes are valid for the

These codes are for the SEA server:

DEMON

VIP999

VIP888

VIP777

VIP666

VIP115

CHRISTMAS

HALLOWEEN

NEW777

VIP678

WEEK0922

GODS666

NEW0920

Expired codes

SHERAPIA - Celestial Spirit Stone x5 (expires July 31st)

Celestial Spirit Stone x5 (expires July 31st) 66666LAST - Demonic Dragon Doll x1, Veiros Doll x5, Isis Doll x5 (expires July 20th)

Demonic Dragon Doll x1, Veiros Doll x5, Isis Doll x5 (expires July 20th) 3COLLAB66666 - Pickaxe x66 (expires June 20th)

- Pickaxe x66 (expires June 20th) 2COLLAB66666 - Golden Contract x26 (expires June 20th)

- Golden Contract x26 (expires June 20th) 1COLLAB66666 - Divinimal Seed x26 (expires June 20th)

- Divinimal Seed x26 (expires June 20th) 0COLLAB66666 - Soulstone x6 (expires June 20th)

- Soulstone x6 (expires June 20th) 666LUCKY

GOD117

66666COLLAB3 - Pickaxe x66 (expires June 5th)

- Pickaxe x66 (expires June 5th) 66666COLLAB2 - Golden Contract x26 (expires June 5th)

- Golden Contract x26 (expires June 5th) 66666COLLAB1 - Divinimal Seed x26 (expires June 5th)

- Divinimal Seed x26 (expires June 5th) 66666COLLAB0 - Soulstone x6 (expires June 5th)

- Soulstone x6 (expires June 5th) LUCKY666 - Oracle Crystal x30, Starlight Fruit x30 (expires May 29th)

Oracle Crystal x30, Starlight Fruit x30 (expires May 29th) AETHERCORE1 - Aether Crystal x10 (expires May 28th)

Aether Crystal x10 (expires May 28th) 5555555555 - Arcade Supreme Gift Box x10 (expires May 31st)

Arcade Supreme Gift Box x10 (expires May 31st) ARRIVAL2 - Shadow Spirit Stone x10 (expires May 21st)

Shadow Spirit Stone x10 (expires May 21st) 100THDAY - 100-Day Festival Frame, Centurion Glory Title (expires May 23rd)

100-Day Festival Frame, Centurion Glory Title (expires May 23rd) SURPRISE321 - Rare Resource Selection Chest x1 (expires April 18th)

Rare Resource Selection Chest x1 (expires April 18th) LUCKY7777

SURPRISE314 - Epic Aethercore Shard Random Chest x5 (expires April 11th)

Epic Aethercore Shard Random Chest x5 (expires April 11th) 1WRAITH1 - Evil Thought Stone x5 (expires March 26th)

- Evil Thought Stone x5 (expires March 26th) BLOSSOM1 - Bud Gift Box x10 (expires April 7th)

- Bud Gift Box x10 (expires April 7th) 1HUNTER1 - Bounty Token x7,500, Quest Reset Certificate x10 (expires March 27th)

- Bounty Token x7,500, Quest Reset Certificate x10 (expires March 27th) SURPRISE226 - 4-star Spirit Hero Shard x30, 4-star Orc Hero Shard x30, 4-star Human Hero Shard x30, Divinimal Seed x3 (expires March 27th)

- 4-star Spirit Hero Shard x30, 4-star Orc Hero Shard x30, 4-star Human Hero Shard x30, Divinimal Seed x3 (expires March 27th) SURPRISE225 - HP x30, Relic Dice x20, Pickaxe x20 (expires March 26th)

- HP x30, Relic Dice x20, Pickaxe x20 (expires March 26th) ARRIVAL1 - Firmament Spirit Stone x5 (expires March 19th)

- Firmament Spirit Stone x5 (expires March 19th) 1MIRROR1 - Diamond x1,000 (expires March 20th)

- Diamond x1,000 (expires March 20th) SPECIAL1 - Essence EXP Potion (12h) x1, Purified Gold Coins (12h) x1 (expires February 27th)

- Essence EXP Potion (12h) x1, Purified Gold Coins (12h) x1 (expires February 27th) SPECIAL2 - Stamina x30, Relic Dice x20 (expires February 27th)

- Stamina x30, Relic Dice x20 (expires February 27th) SPECIAL3 - Divinimal Seed x5 (expires February 27th)

- Divinimal Seed x5 (expires February 27th) SPECIAL4 - Epic 2-star Equipment Random Chest x3, Diamond x1,000 (expires February 27th)

- Epic 2-star Equipment Random Chest x3, Diamond x1,000 (expires February 27th) SPECIAL5 - Stamina x30, Relic Dice x20 (expires February 27th)

- Stamina x30, Relic Dice x20 (expires February 27th) ORPHEUS1 - 1000 Diamond (expires February 27th)

RANK1THANKYOU - 3000 Diamond (expires February 27th)

CONTRACT - Rewards (expires February 11th)

- Rewards (expires February 11th) XINYUAN - Rewards (expires February 11th)

- Rewards (expires February 11th) GOLDEN - Rewards (expires February 11th)

- Rewards (expires February 11th) DIAMOND - Rewards (expires February 11th)

- Rewards (expires February 11th) 2025NEW - Rewards (expires February 11th)

How to redeem Gods & Demons codes?

Step 1 : Open your Profile/User Information (top left corner).

: Open your (top left corner). Step 2 : Select the Notice tab.

: Select the tab. Step 3 : Select the Gods & Demons Coupon Exchange option.

: Select the option. Step 4 : Select your Server .

: Select your . Step 5 : Type in your CS code (Profile/User Information > underneath Language, you can see the CS code > Copy).

: Type in your (Profile/User Information > underneath Language, you can see the CS code > Copy). Step 6: Type in your coupon code, and then hit the Use Coupon button.

There are a couple of ways you can currently redeem the codes based on the device you play on. Below, I've shared a way that works for both iOS and Android.

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, so you can find them there!

How to get more codes?

Gods & Demons codes are usually released on Discord or the official Com2uS page, but we're keeping an eye on everything, and we will add the new codes here as soon as they've been released!

Gods & Demons codes are usually released on Discord or the official Com2uS page, but we're keeping an eye on everything, and we will add the new codes here as soon as they've been released!

I recommend you save this page and check it often because we update it regularly.