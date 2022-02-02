Gibbon: Beyond The Trees raises awareness on climate change in a gorgeous ecological adventure, coming soon to Apple Arcade

Players will soon be able to swing their way across nature in Gibbon: Beyond The Trees, the upcoming Apple Arcade game from Austrian indie developer Broken Rules. With two Apple Design Award wins under their belt, the devs will soon be bringing their new ecological adventure to Apple Arcade on February 25th.

Gibbon: Beyond The Trees lets players experience a dynamic movement system where they can slide and swing through gorgeous hand-painted sceneries as a lost gibbon. Eager to find its way home, the titular primate must navigate through the jungle and its increasing devastation while struggling with the challenges of real-world environmental issues along the way.

“We began this project fascinated by the way apes move through the jungle. Brachiation, or swinging from branch to branch, seemed to us like pure freedom in motion,” says Felix Bohatsch, CEO of Broken Rules. “As we researched gibbons and their existence in the world today, we realized there was a deeper story to tell. Deforestation, poaching and the climate crisis are making it harder and harder for gibbons to survive. We wanted the game to honour their struggle and give wildlife a voice in the gaming world.”

If you're eager to give it a go, Gibbon: Beyond The Trees will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade on February 25th. The subscription service costs $4.99 per month, with a one-month free trial. If you're curious about the game, you can have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the visuals. You can also add the game to your wishlist on Steam.

