Apple has revealed the winners of this year's Game Design Awards

On June 6th, Apple held their yearly World Wide Developer’s Conference, which gave previews for the upcoming software such as iOS 16, Watch OS, and iPadOS 16, alongside their new products like the M2 chip containing MacBook Air and Pro. The same day saw this year’s Apple Design Awards as well, which featured the best apps and games in various categories. Apple selected 12 developers from all over the world for creating games that were innovative, creative, and extremely well-designed. They also gave users a sense of vision, purpose, and brilliance.

This year, Apple came up with six categories, which included one game and one app. 36 finalists were chosen and a winner was selected under the categories of inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visual and graphics, and innovation. Here’s a list of the games that won in each category:

A product of Studio Drydock, Wylde Flowers is an Apple Arcade Original that features a cast of LGBTQIA+ characters, with a story that represents all ages, cultures, and sexualities. It is set in a magical world that explores the themes of identity, acceptance, and support. The finalists in this category were Letter Rooms, Navi, Noted., and tint.

A whodunnit murder mystery game that comes with a twist – you’re the murderer. The goal of the game is not to cross-examine suspects and find evidence pointing toward the killer, but to escape all of that. A wonderful narrative experience with multiple endings, the same case can be repeated multiple times without getting exhausted. Oberboard! beat Chineasy, Moncage, Please, Touch The Artwork, and Waterllama to reach here.

Beating the harmonies created by Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Transit, Vectornator: Vector Design, and What Remains of Edith Finch, A Musical Story is a game of rhythms that adds a novel-like narrative in a minimalistic fashion.

Another Apple Arcade Original, Gibbon takes players on an ecological adventure as they search for a family in hand-drawn landscapes. While it may seem like any other fun game, it has an environmentally conscious storyline that will teach everyone an important lesson. Finalists – Active Arcade, Empathy, Headspace, and Wylde Flowers.

Lego games are known for their cinematics, visual effects, and stress-free gameplay. Castaways follows the same as it takes place on a long-forgotten planet in a massive galaxy full of secrets, action, and dance parties! Its contenders were Alien: Isolation, Behind the Frame, MD Clock, and (Not Boring) Habits.

An ambitious title, Future Revolution joined the superhero games lineup as an open-world RPG that gave its users a state-of-the-art experience. It already won iPad Game of the Year last year for its breathtaking cutscenes, amazing combat, and brilliant heroes. Now, the title has won yet another accolade in a category that had strong contenders such as Active Arcade, Focus Noodles, Procreate, and Townscaper.

What do you think of this list? If you haven’t already tried these games, perhaps now would be a good time!