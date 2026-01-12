Foundation: Galactic Frontier codes (January 2026) - Fill up on Water and Metal

Space is an unforgiving beast, so we're here to give you a helping hand with these Foundation: Galactic Frontier codes.

Created by FunPlus, Foundation: Galactic Frontier lets you dive into the universe of Isaac Asimov's Foundation novels. In this game, the Galactic Empire has fallen, new factions have arisen, and the fate of humanity is in your hands.

You can be whoever you want: a trader, a bounty hunter, or even a political strategist. Navigate between the Empire, the Foundation, various factions and rebels, all while confronting a mysterious enemy.

To complete your mission, you'll need to construct your spaceship, take care of your crew, and handle emergencies. You'll meet a vast cast of characters, including a very knowledgeable robot, a space cowboy or even the galaxy's most wanted criminal.

There are also codes you can redeem for freebies. Most of these provide useful resources, so don't hesitate to take a look at the complete Foundation: Galactic Frontier codes list below. Don't worry, we'll also explain how to redeem them.

ALL ACTIVE FOUNDATION: GALACTIC FRONTIER CODES

FOUNDATION – 30m Universal Speedup x3, 10,000 Water x3, 10,000 Metal x3 - No expiry date

FURTHERFUTURE – 30m Universal Speedup x3, 10,000 Water x3, 10,000 Metal x3 - No expiry date

HAPPYFRIDAY – Venturous Memory x2, 30m Universal Speedup x3, 10,000 Water x3, 10,000 Metal x3 (until 28/02/2026)

HERORIZON – Venturous Memory x2, 30m Universal Speedup x3, 10,000 Water x3, 10,000 Metal x3 (until 08/03/2026)

CHAMPIONSPIRIT – Venturous Memory x2, 30m Universal Speedup x3, 10,000 Water x3, 10,000 Metal x3 (until 03/02/2029)

EXPIRED CODES

PSYCHICEGG

SCIFILOVERS

ONEMORE

SELFCARE

STELLARSTART

FOUNDALLOWEEN25

STARGIVING25

WINTERSTARS

COSMIC2026

How to redeem Foundation: Galactic Frontier codes?

Step 1: Tap your profile icon (upper-left corner of the screen)

Step 2: Tap Settings

Step 3: Tap Account

Step 4: Scroll down and tap Redeem Gift Code

Step 5: Enter the code and enjoy your rewards!

How to get more codes?

You can join the Discord server or bookmark this article. We'll keep it updated with the latest codes, though, so you don't have to go digging through numerous channels to grab your free Water and Metal.

And if you want more freebies, we've also got Heartopia codes and Doomsday: Last Survivor codes for some goodies in those games.