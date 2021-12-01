Mobile Charts: Top 10 best paid games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
The best paid games for your iPhone and iPad
There are tons of games on the AppStore, with more added each week - so it can be hard to keep up with the best paid games for iPhone that you should be taking a look at! To help aid you in your mission to play more games, we have dedicated ourselves to keeping a list of the top, up-to-date, paid games out on the App Store.
This article will always include the top 10 paid games on the App Store this month, so if that’s what you are looking for, you have found it! These games will have a price point at entry, but they will be the games everyone else has felt were good to dish out a bit of cash to play. We are specifically targeting the UK App Store with our list.
As you might have guessed, the top games do move around quite a bit, so we will be updating this list of best paid games for your iPhone regularly so that you can keep track of what games you should be playing. We will also be mentioning any major changes that we find every time we update the list, which will give you a better view of the games that have stuck around but have updated and changed along the way.
Let’s get into the list of best paid iOS games for your iPhone and iPad!Original Post by Jupiter Hadley, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.
Minecraft - Pocket Edition
At number one for another month, would you have guessed? I can’t believe Minecraft is still the top paid game on your iPhone. I have played Minecraft as a high schooler, years ago, yet it still haunts the tops lists everywhere. Minecraft is an open-world, voxel game where you can build, craft, fight monsters, explore, craft potions and more. There is a lot to do in this game and it’s currently being actively updated so I do understand why it sits high.
Football Manager 2022 Mobile
If you are a fan of football and like to manage it, Football Manager 2022 Mobile allows you to manage a football team, create tactical setups, and play against other nations. It's an in-depth offering that has a lot of real life leagues and nations represented, so you can really feel like you're in the game! The layout makes sense and is quite easy to read too - which allows for a good amount of play-ability.
MONOPOLY (2019)
Monopoly is another surprise to me, as nobody I know likes the board game, however it brings a bit of nostalgia to your phone - and you can play with all the pieces instead of losing some in the back of your cabinet. This game has been updated recently, adding tons of new features! Monopoly has several different boards, characters, skins and more adding to the game and making it more fun - as well as different rule varieties, which cannot be argued as they are in the app and not being dictated by your dumb cousin.
Geometry Dash
Geometry Dash is a simple, one button, rhythm-based action platformer that just ticks all of the boxes when it comes to a fun little platformer. There are a lot of challenges, so many dangers, jumping has to be done often, and more.
You can also build your own levels using an level editor - sharing what you create - which continues to add new content despite the game not having more official levels added for a while.
Plague Inc.
This is very topical giving the, uh, current climate of the world. You can basically create a virus, and once enough people have been infected, you can mutate the virus to get it to new areas, undetected, as you continue to kill all of the humans in the world. The game continues to get updates, adding new ways to play and new features, which is why it has been able to keep the third place on the top paying iPhone games list!
Bloons TD 6
Bloons TD 6 is an amazing tower defense game, which is why it’s sat at the top of the paid list for quite some time. You are able to create towers, upgrade them, unlock heroes, change your abilities and so much more - providing a lot of strategy and fun to be had within this game! Bloons TD 6 also boosts over 49 original maps - with 3D objects that can block your line of site, so you’ll need to be aware and crafty to stay on top.
Unlike free to play tower defense games, you won’t find a load of in-app purchases in this one! You should check our Bloons TD 6 review if you're eager to learn how this game plays out.Download Bloons TD 6
Earn to Die 2
Earn to Die 2 is a physics based car game where you can drive your car through zombies, over ramps, into barrels and more. You can unlock upgrades that allows you to slaughter more zombies and make it further, but many of your vehicles are completely destructible, so you can find yourself falling apart if you aren't to careful! It's a pretty fun game, and it's Earn to Die 2's first time in the top 10.
Heads Up!
You can tell it's summer vacation for most of the world, as Heads Up! is back on the charts. This is a mobile game that you can play in group, with your family, where one person holds the phone to their head and the rest need to try and explain what the words is on their head, while not saying that specific word. It's a really fun party game.
The Chase: Ultimate Edition
The Chase: Ultimate Edition is often on this list! This quiz show app is based off of the TV quiz show of the same name, complete with the same host character as shown on TV. You can compete with all six chasers, trying to see how well you would do if you were selected for the TV Show. It's fun to make your way into the TV you watch, and with so many different questions and challenges, it's just a good option.
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto is often in the top 10, thought it does dip out from time to time. It's an open world, action game that has you playing as Carl Johnson, who has just returned to the city of Los Santos, San Andreas, to find that his gang members have died and enemy gangs have taken over the city. You can fight your way back to the top, or just drive around. It's really up to you.