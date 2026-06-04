Free Fire set to start its Fire Kickoff campaign this week with a host of football-themed content

Free Fire is kicking off (pun intended) its latest in-game event with Fire Kickoff

Take on the challenge of succeeding in a new football-themed tournament event

Or just explore the new football pitch replacing the Bermuda Factory

With the World Cup now right around the corner, it shouldn't surprise you we're getting a host of both official and unofficial tie-in content. One of the biggest sporting events of the calendar is a good reason to break out the latest updates after all, and PUBG Mobile is getting in on the action too with the imminent launch of their new Fire Kickoff event!

Running from June 5th to the 21st, Fire Kickoff will see Bermuda's Factory transformed into a massive football pitch. Not only can you explore it and try out all manner of interactive activities, but the new Pitch Showdown Revival mechanic lets players who fall in combat get a 1v1 chance to earn a free revive by duelling it out on the pitch!

Football fever

Not only that, but you can literally get into the headspace of a football with the new Football Form ability! Literally transform yourself into a ball to dash around the battlefield, or get your teammates to kick you into position before turning back to ambush the enemy.

You can even throw out footie-themed grenades with the Football Blast ability to do that little bit of extra damage!

Meanwhile, Fire Kickoff is set to receive an entire limited-time mode. Playing as an up-and-coming footballer you'll make your way through a five-stage tournament, using a new football shooting minigame to earn rewards.

Everything from a football-themed backpack to grace your in-game character, to the Female Bundle grand prize, are available to unlock as you earn points from regular play to progress through this event.

But if you're looking for a more traditional way to enjoy the footballing experience, then you needn't fret. Instead just take a look at our list of the best football games on iOS and find out what we think are worth playing on mobile this summer!