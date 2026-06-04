My Talking Tom 2 reworks the backyard with cooking chaos and playful new activities

Preferred Partner Feature

No more backyard blues

An expanded backyard that comes alive

Five themed zones to interact with

Wild dishes and even wilder reactions

Who doesn't have fond memories of running around in the backyard within the boundless confines of imagination? My Talking Tom 2 is bringing all that back with its latest backyard update, expanding the entire section to offer a fully interactive space where players can explore to their heart's desire.

Players get to guide Talking Tom across a variety of zones, all themed differently depending on whatever strikes your fancy. You can experiment with burgers, pancakes, and all sorts of combinations with the new cooking system, then try to prep your dishes to the best of your ability - which may or may not go exactly the way you planned (much like in real life, eh?).

You can then feed your masterpieces to Tom and his pets and see just how much they love (or hate) your dish. The more exaggerated the reaction, the better!

Whether you unlock the next big thing in the culinary world or end up with a burnt excuse for a burger though, it's all about the process and the fun along the way. And when you're done tinkering around with the food, you can play some ball, leap onto the trampolines, rock out on the drums, or simply hang out with your pets or relax in the aptly titled "Chill Area". You might even get inspired to host a sock puppet show or two in there.

That also comes on top of the Cooking Area, Flight Area (where you can kick off a Sky race!), Pet Area, and Playground Area, so if you're curious to see what new shenanigans you can get into, you can download My Talking Tom 2 on the official website today.