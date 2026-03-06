Free Fire sends players on a desert hunt in its epic new Lost Treasure campaign

Looks to me like you're on the wrong side of the river!

Garena Free Fire has a brand-new event starting later this month

The Lost Treasure event gives the Bermuda map a makeover, including the new Sunken Chamber

Meanwhile, work towards all manner of goodies, such as a new unisex costume bundle

One of the most longstanding tropes in media is that of the mysterious desert. Think Dune, The Mummy (the Brendan Fraser one) and Sahara. Now, in Free Fire, you'll not only be competing against other players but also going out on a Treasure Hunt all of your own!

Set to run from March 10th to 23rd, Treasure Hunt will be more than just a series of events and will also include its own overarching cinematic storyline following mascot Kelly and her team's search for, well, treasure. It even gets its own theme tune to go along with it!

The main crux of the Treasure Hunt event is an overhaul of the Bermuda map that will see it transformed into a new desert region, complete with the Sunken Chamber to explore. Accessing it after completing specific actions will let you make use of new tactical abilities, gadgets and themed weapons in the new underground area.

That's a lot of sand

Naturally, there's also a myriad of different small event missions to complete. These'll reward you with shovels, which you can make use of in the new event-exclusive minigame. Digging through the grid will, in Battleship fashion, help you net exciting new goodies.

The headlining addition in terms of cosmetics is none other than the Treasure Finder bundle, packed with themed goodies. But do keep your eyes open for plenty of other exciting rewards, including the Treasure Chaser, Seeker and Ravager costumes, Trogon gun skin available via login rewards and a free emote. All this and more are waiting in the new Lost Treasure event in Free Fire!

Still, there are a number of other great shooters out there if Free Fire doesn't even start to scratch your itchy trigger finger. Check out our list of the best shooters for iOS to find out what our top picks are!