Garena: Free Fire goes sub-aquatic with their first sea-themed campaign now available

All at sea

Garena: Free Fire's newest themed campaign is here with Undersea Mystery

Dive into a new aquatic zone and take on opponents with themed weapons

Splash through the event interface for an exclusive emote, or just hop into the shoes of new character Ray

If you're looking to dive into adventure this spring, then you'd be hard-pressed to find something as fast-paced and action-packed as Garena: Free Fire. But you may ask what they have to offer, in which case you'll be glad to learn about the launch of their latest campaign, Undersea Mystery, today!

As you might expect, this new update sees the arrival of a brand new aquatic zone to explore. In battle royale mode, you'll find a massive whirlpool located at the large dam that'll whisk players down into the Undersea Realm. In Clash Squad, you'll be able to jump into a dedicated map featuring just this area, too!

Naturally, it wouldn't be a sea-themed update without the addition of fishing pools to try your hand at either. Scattered around the map, partaking in these means that you'll be able to net yourself buffs and other rewards to carry into the matches of battle royale.

Things are better down where it's wetter

As you might expect, there's also a whole new set of cosmetics and an event interface, with the latter offering up a themed emote as its ultimate reward. You'll be able to nab everything from dolphin headwear to a themed katana and M1014 to show your love for the ocean.

Not only that, but this update also sees the introduction of other exciting elements. Ray is a combat-focused character that's all about tracking down and dealing with opponents, with a special skill that resets on a kill. And if you're planning to check in for this event, the new login streak system will offer plenty of incentive to keep playing!

Looking to put your battle royale chops to the test, but not sure if Garena: Free Fire has enough challenges to offer you? Then go ahead and check out our list of the best battle royale games for Android to see what our top picks of the genre are that you should play!