Garena: Free Fire to introduce new collaboration with hit shonen series JuJutsu Kaisen this month

Time for a summoning

Garena: Free Fire's latest collab is with hit shonen series Jujutsu Kaisen

It sees the arrival of skins themed after iconic characters, new novel abilities and other additions

Explore the iconic Jujutsu High in a new reskinned area!

With its subversive mixture of classic shonen tropes and more interesting twists and turns, Jujutsu Kaisen has proven to be a real hit with readers, viewers and gamers alike. Now, those of you who regularly check in with Garena: Free Fire will be able to experience the exciting action of Jujutsu Kaisen in a new collab event!

Going live from January 14th to February 13th, this collab not only includes cosmetics that let you transform into the main trio of Yuji, Megumi and Nobara but also a complete reskin to transform part of the map into the iconic Jujutsu high.

Naturally, the themed content doesn't stop there either. By collecting Cursed Energy littered throughout the map, you'll be able to unlock your own sorcerous abilities to use against your opponents. That includes the Divergent Fist, Unlimited Void and Malevolent Shrine.

Student of Sorcery

Naturally, cosmetics and other goodies will all be available as part of cosmetic bundles. Yuji Itadori himself will have a skin available as the event's free Grand Prize; everything from themed parachutes to monster trucks, avatars, additional accessories and other items will be available for dedicated players to grab as they see fit.

You'll also want to check into the Jujutsu Awakening event that lets you follow themed missions and gather rewards throughout the collaboration. For both fans of the series and newcomers to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen alike, I've no doubt that this'll be an exciting event.

Anime has certainly become a major part not just of gaming but of the broader pop-culture landscape as a whole. A far cry from the niche hobby it was a few decades ago. So if you're looking to experience some of the big releases inspired by the famed cultural export, why not check out our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games?