Netflix Puzzled kicks off new series of Stranger Things-themed puzzles to celebrate the final season

Going to the Upside Down

Netflix Puzzles is marking the debut of Stranger Things season five

Jump into Hawkins with new daily puzzles based on the series

Puzzled also comes to desktop courtesy of Netflix' Tudum

Considering it's one of the shows that put Netflix on the map back in the day, it's no surprise that Stranger Things season five has been promoted to hell and back. But if you're a Netflix Puzzled fan, even you aren't safe from the strangeness with the launch of new exclusive puzzles for Stranger Things season five.

If you're not already aware, Netflix Puzzled is the streaming service's daily puzzle programme that offers up a variety of minigames such as Starstruck, Sudoku and Jigsaw. Naturally, many of these feature some of Netflix' more famous properties, and Stranger Things is no different.

You'll find new daily puzzles based on the adventures of the Hawkins kids arriving each day as the latest, and final, season airs. Which, considering it runs until New Year's Eve, means you'll have plenty to do in the meantime.

Not only that, but Netflix have also launched their Puzzled experience for desktop too. So if you're ever unable to grab your phone but (for some reason) have a desktop handy, you can play over on Tudum . And for those who don't know, Tudum is basically Netflix saying, 'We'll make our own fansite!'

The Stranger Things puzzles aren't just themed content either, as solving them will also grant you access to behind-the-scenes videos and looks at the creatures that make the series so iconic, such as the Mindflayers, Demogorgon and Vecna. Any resemblance to famous figures from Dungeons & Dragons is purely intentional, of course.

It's certainly a great reason to check in on Netflix Games' great catalogue. But if you want to take a walk on the wilder side, so to speak, why not check out what else has just hit storefronts with our list of the top five new mobile games to try this week?