Jetpack Joyride Racing has slotted its release right in the middle of November

Barry Steakfries is back

The release date is confirmed for November 13th

Race through iconic locations with classic characters besides Barry

JJR will also feature the debut of the Halfbrick+ Cards system

After a brief delay from its original June window, Jetpack Joyride Racing finally has a green light. Halfbrick Studios has confirmed that the multiplayer racer will launch worldwide mid-November, expanding the Jetpack Joyride universe into high-speed chaos while also introducing the brand-new Halfbrick+ Cards system along the way.

It seems Halfbrick is taking Barry Steakfries and company off the lab floor and onto the racetrack, trading jetpacks for drifts and boosts. The studio’s signature humour and energy remain front and centre, with up to six racers competing in real-time across tracks that twist through iconic locations like Legitimate Research and the Minertaur Labyrinth.

Each course hides Easter eggs and hazards, designed to keep you guessing every lap. The racing itself leans into skill and timing as every drift charges your boost, every boost changes your odds, and zones like Charge, Cutout, and Slow add a bit of tactical flair to the chaos. For something similar, here’s a list of the best racing games to play on iOS right now!

You’ll be able to race as Barry, Dan, Josie, or Professor Brains, customising rides and trails as you climb the leaderboards. Apparently, Halfbrick even built the physics with help from project lead Adam Wood’s real-life karting experience, which explains the surprising authenticity under all that cartoon mayhem.

Another major addition is the Halfbrick+ Cards system, connecting rewards across the studio’s entire lineup, from Fruit Ninja to Dan the Man. You’ll earn card packs after every race, unlocking upgrades and cosmetics synced through the Halfbrick+ app. It’s an ambitious move that should make all the Halfbrick games feel more cohesive.

To top it off, there’s also a mini-series debuting ahead of launch, which will feature three episodes following the project lead. And once you're through with that, Jetpack Joyride Racing will release on iOS and Android on November 13th.