A Webbing Journey celebrates five million downloads with the Living Room update

Turns out giving a tiny spider a piano, an aquarium, and a fluffiness slider was a winning formula

A Webbing Journey reaches five million downloads

The new Living Room update adds a fourth level

Explore a giant living room, teach shmoops to sing, and customise Silky

Five million people have apparently decided that playing as a spider doing household chores is a good use of their time. I am arachnophobic, so I am not among them, but hard to argue with the numbers. A Webbing Journey just hit that download milestone, and Fire Totem Games is marking it with the Living Room update, the fourth level in the game, out now on iOS and Android.

The Living Room brings ten new quests, which range from the expected to the truly odd. You can play a fully interactive piano, brew a spider potion, teach creatures called shmoops to sing, and investigate ancient spider paintings hiding somewhere in the shadows.

The shmoops alone raise a lot of immediate questions, and I appreciate that. There's also a vast aquarium, a fireplace, and a sofa to crawl around on, all rendered from Silky the spider's perspective, so everything feels appropriately enormous.

The meat of A Webbing Journey is still the same physics sandbox it's always been. Swing around, climb any surface including upside-down and underwater, build webs between whatever you can reach, and interact with hundreds of objects that can be grabbed, moved, or even broken.

The quests give you something to aim at, but there's enough loose sandbox space that you can ignore them entirely and just mess around. Silky is customisable too, with hats, shoes, and adjustable fluffiness levels. The fluffiness slider is a real thing here, which I think says everything you need to know about the tone.

More levels are planned beyond the four currently available, and A Webbing Journey is free to start, so the barrier to finding out if any of this appeals to you is about as low as it gets.

Check out our picks for the best sandbox games on mobile if you want more to dig into.