Tarasona is back on mobile from Krafton with a new name: Astro Arena

Tarasona returns to phones, under the new name Astro Arena

Pre-registration is now open for the upcoming 3v3 MOBA

It features stylish cel-shaded art and an anime-inspired roster

Krafton is a name which has significant weight in the world of mobile (and PC, though probably for less positive reasons), with big names such as PUBG: Mobile under their belt. But they've also got plenty of other upcoming releases in the offing, such as Palworld Mobile and Astro Arena.

Initially, when we spotted Astro Arena, the assumption was that this was an entirely new game. However, a quick gander around revealed that this is actually one we've seen before, specifically under the name of Tarasona way back in 2024! And it seems Krafton are now finally getting it fully underway for a global release.

Going astro

Much like another recent major release, CookieRun: OvenSmash, Astro Arena is a 3v3 MOBA that challenges you to hop into quick five-minute battles against opponents, with multiple modes ranging from objective capture to escort missions. So far, so typical, but it does have an anime-flavoured twist.

Astro Arena quite proudly leans into being anime-inspired with plenty of flashy character designs and some quite interesting cel-shaded art. Seeing Astro Arena go dormant and emerge under a new name is not exactly unusual for mobile, but it does look as if the wait is over for fans.

Personally, I think Krafton does need a few wins after the Subnautica 2 debacle. So it makes sense that mobile is getting some love from them. Whether or not Astro Arena will prove to be a new megahit or just another feather in their cap, however, is yet to be seen, but keep an eye out for it when it releases this July.

In the meantime, check out some other hot releases on mobile in our suite of lists! We've got our own ranking of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for you to peruse at your leisure.