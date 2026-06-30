BanG Dream! Our Notes opens global pre-registration with several rewards to grab

A new rhythm mode, new bands, and a global beta are coming

BanG Dream! Our Notes opens global pre-registration ahead of its 2026 launch

A Closed Beta Test begins August 6th with multiplayer rhythm gameplay

Five bands, 25 characters, and a new cinematic story mode

BanG Dream! has been going long enough now that it's earned some genuine history with its audience. BanG Dream! Our Notes is the next game in the series, and Bilibili Game has opened global pre-registration ahead of a 2026 launch on iOS and Android, with a Closed Beta Test also kicking off in August.

The CBT runs from August 6th, and registration is open now via a questionnaire on the official site. It'll support English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, and Korean, so the global rollout is clearly the priority here.

The heart of of Our Notes is Gekiso Live, a new rhythm mode that looks closer to Guitar Hero than anything the series has done before. Notes come at you down a 3D highway rather than the flat lane setup, with dynamic sections mid-song and the occasional curveball thrown in to keep things interesting. Up to five people can perform together in real-time co-op, and there's an Assist Mode for anyone coming in fresh.

Five bands are in: returning favourites MyGO!!!!! and Ave Mujica, plus three new acts making their narrative debut here. That brings the overall cast to 25 characters, each with their own story chapters through what’s called a Cinematic Narrative System.

There are also expressive animations and storyboard-style cutscenes, so you can expect the visual novel side of things be taken a little bit more seriously than some of its predecessors.

The music library spans original songs and returning tracks from across the BanG Dream! catalogue. Several are already confirmed, including two from MyGO!!!!! and one from Ave Mujica.

BanG Dream! Our Notes was first revealed in March, but there's still no confirmed release window beyond 2026. The pre-reg milestone to watch is 500,000 sign-ups, which gets everyone 20 gacha pulls at launch.

If this is your sort of thing, check out our picks for the best gacha games on iOS right now!