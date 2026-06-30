Mini Escapes: The Below keeps things old-school with a premium prison escape

Just a locked cell and the hope you're paying attention

Mini Escapes: The Below arrives on iOS and Android on July 2nd

Explore an underground prison packed with interconnected puzzles and hidden clues

Premium pricing means no ads, no in-app purchases, and no unnecessary distractions

If you've spent any time with mobile escape room puzzlers, you've may have brushed up against Glitch Games' catalogue without realising it. Forever Lost, A Fragile Mind, Veritas, all theirs. Mini Escapes: The Below is the next one, and it follows the same playbook - premium, no ads, no in-app purchases, done before it outstays its welcome.

You wake up in what looks like an underground jail with no real idea how you got there. Not exactly breaking new ground, but that's never really been the point with these games. It keeps things fairly stripped back instead. You're left to poke around, notice the little details, and slowly work out what's actually going on.

First-person point-and-click, interconnected puzzles, subtle clues you'll need to actually look for. There's also a built-in camera system for saving clues as you go, which is a sensible addition for a genre that usually has you scribbling things on Post-its and hoping you remember what they mean later.

From the screenshots, the visuals are going for something grounded and unsettling. Realistic enough to sell the underground setting without tipping into outright horror territory. Feels about right for what Glitch Games does from what I’ve seen.

One thing I do like is that it isn't trying to become your next hundred-hour hobby. It's a premium escape room. You work through it, hopefully get stuck a couple of times, then move on. Autosave helps as well. Leave one of these untouched for a week and there's a decent chance you'll spend the first ten minutes remembering why you wrote “triangle, clock, red wire” in your notebook.

It's $2.99, with no ads or extra purchases once you're in. Feels almost old-fashioned now, honestly.

Mini Escapes: The Below arrives on iOS and Android on July 2nd according to the App Store.

If you're after more like it, our picks for the best puzzle games on Android are well worth a browse.