Fortress Saga tier list - Ranking every hero
| Fortress Saga: AFK RPG
Updated on November 4th, 2025 - Version: 2.0.02
Want to know who you should deploy to protect your walking fortress? In our Fortress Saga tier list, we ranked all the available heroes so you can have a clear idea of who should be out on the field and who you shouldn't bother with (at all).
There are a lot of heroes in Fortress Saga. Many of them are good, but you do not have access to all of the best picks from the beginning. So, as is the case most of the time, you will probably end up upgrading some of the lower-rarity ones because you have no other choice.
Even if that is the case, the heroes that are ranked at the top of this Fortress Saga tier list are the ones you should try obtaining and upgrading ASAP. The second you get some of them, the rest is history. That's when the real game begins.
Since the game has been around for a while in Japan, this tier list is based on that, and I have adapted it to the Global server. I have also added explanations for some of the heroes underneath each tier, so if you're curious as to why some of the heroes rank the way they do, all you have to do is keep reading.
Can you reroll in Fortress Saga?Some people might wonder about rerolling in this game, and that is just not worth your time. At the beginning, you don't have access to all the heroes anyway, so rerolling would just delete all your progress, account and everything else, while not getting any "good" heroes anyway. So, don't bother thinking about rerolling in Fortress Saga.
Now that we've got that out of the way, let's dive into the actual tier list so you can have a clear idea of which heroes to use on your team!
S+ Tier | S tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ Tier
Heroes at the top of the Fortress Saga tier list are a must-upgrade. I recommend you start with the first one you get (which is probably the only non-Legendary) and then upgrade the others as you get them.
- Violet
- Malleus
- Ruingaladh
- Styria
- Iris
- Ungula
- Mael
- Mephisto
- Luna
- Iblis
- Milena
- Kahula
- Laios
- Marcille
- Chilchuck
- Tails
- Gildong
Violet can summon Shadow Soldiers who fight battles for you. She is extremely good, especially since her passive can grant her summons a lot more damage and they can benefit from additional stats granted by other heroes. Malleus is a hero who works great against large clusters of enemies. He will jump to the area with the most enemies and deal a lot of damage, pulling them together. He can also buff allies with the Machina trait. Styria is a support, and she will recover allies' HP like no other. She can also shield allies, and just by being deployed, she will passively increase all allies' HP.
2
S Tier
- Hoya
- Winter
- Zelos
- Jibril
- Valentine
- Rei
- Yaksha
- Metal
- Senshi
- Sonic
- Knuckles
- Shadow
- Louis
Winter is a beast in terms of AoE damage. This also knocks enemies back, and if the same enemy is hit by the skill four times, they become frozen. Zelos can deal some really good damage, but can also apply really good crowd control on enemies (Fear). He can stun bosses, so this hero works pretty well against them. He can passively absorb some HP based on the damage dealt, so he has a lot of sustain. Jibril is a burst damage dealer, and once her passive is unlocked, the flurry of projectiles can fly even further. She is great regardless of whether you face a single target or multiple enemies.
3
A Tier
- Soba
- Scarecrow
- Ravia
- Elrond
- Lilith
- Queen Slime
- Tilly
- Vajra
- Lan Hua
- Sebastian
- Falin
- Boomer
Soba amplifies allies' ATK with his passive, can deal quite high damage to enemies, and knocks them down. It's a decent hero if you don't have any better ones. Scarecrow is a Unique (blue) hero who is pretty good at all things. It can heal allies and then transform all the excess healing into a shield. Since it's a Unique hero, it can be upgraded fairly quickly, so that's why it lands in this tier. Ravia is a great AoE damage dealer and inflicts bleed on the opponent's hit. When they have low enough HP, she can execute them. It's great, especially against large waves of enemies, and when paired with more AoE heroes.
4
B Tier
- Bruce
- Loxia
- Bernhard
- Eclipse
- Solum
- Elizabeth
- King Slime
- MK-X
- Kubera
- Bjorn
- Amber
Bruce deals AoE damage based on his ATK. His passive amplifies all heroes' ATK, so that's great for a Unique hero. Loxia can apply crowd control on enemies hit. She is decent if you don't have any better damage dealers/passive buffers, preferably some from the higher-rated tiers. Bernhard comes with good AoE damage that shreds the enemies' DEF. He can also taunt them, and once you activate his passive, he will also become immune to crowd control. He could land in a higher tier if he has the right team (and versus the right enemies).
5
C Tier
- Cerus
- Annie
- Isaac
- Osu
- Circe
- Nox
- Howling
- Ivy
- Berrys
- Max
- MK-31
- Waldeck
- Stella
- Wagzak Slime
- Delfin
- Fenrir
- Antiope
- Gandalfu Slime
- Victor
- Cynthia
- Jose
- Agger
- Levis
- Ambros
- Calvin
- Brook
- Pike
- Monica
- Proto31
- Libo Slime
As you can see, a lot of the other heroes land at the bottom of the Fortress Saga tier list. These are the heroes you should not bother with at all, regardless of their rank/upgrade status. There are plenty of Unique and Rare heroes in the higher tiers that you should focus on upgrading, so in my opinion, don't bother with these at all.
If you need to use some of them until you get an upgrade, that's fine, but otherwise, just try not to invest anything more than necessary into them because it's a waste of resources.
