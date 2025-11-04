Fortress Saga tier list - Ranking every hero

Updated on November 4th, 2025 - Version: 2.0.02

Want to know who you should deploy to protect your walking fortress? In our Fortress Saga tier list, we ranked all the available heroes so you can have a clear idea of who should be out on the field and who you shouldn't bother with (at all).

There are a lot of heroes in Fortress Saga. Many of them are good, but you do not have access to all of the best picks from the beginning. So, as is the case most of the time, you will probably end up upgrading some of the lower-rarity ones because you have no other choice.

Even if that is the case, the heroes that are ranked at the top of this Fortress Saga tier list are the ones you should try obtaining and upgrading ASAP. The second you get some of them, the rest is history. That's when the real game begins.

Since the game has been around for a while in Japan, this tier list is based on that, and I have adapted it to the Global server. I have also added explanations for some of the heroes underneath each tier, so if you're curious as to why some of the heroes rank the way they do, all you have to do is keep reading.

Can you reroll in Fortress Saga?

Did you know we have the latest Fortress Saga codes ? Go ahead and redeem them for some free goodies!Some people might wonder about rerolling in this game, and that is just not worth your time. At the beginning, you don't have access to all the heroes anyway, so rerolling would just delete all your progress, account and everything else, while not getting any "good" heroes anyway. So, don't bother thinking about rerolling in Fortress Saga.

Now that we've got that out of the way, let's dive into the actual tier list so you can have a clear idea of which heroes to use on your team!

