Fortress Saga codes (August 2025)

Have some free gems, cake, hero tickets, and other gifts - all you have to do is redeem the codes for Fortress Saga listed below.

Do you want to use the latest Fortress Saga codes? We have them all listed here, so if you're eager to get your hands on some freebies, this is the place for you. In Fortress Saga, you will find a relaxing idle adventure where you command a walking fortress and some heroes (the fortress is kinda similar to Howl's Moving Castle, to be honest) - and as is the case in many similar games, you have to defeat enemies to progress.

Below, we've shared all the codes that have been released, as well as how you can redeem them, so keep reading if you are eager to claim some yourself!

Active Fortress Saga codes

FS100KDOWN - 10 Hero Tickets

- 10 Hero Tickets THANKYOUFO - 1000 Gems

- 1000 Gems 1003DAY - 3000 Gems, 3 Cake

- 3000 Gems, 3 Cake FSBESTONE - 30 Repair Cat Tickets, 30 Cannon Tickets, 10 Hero Ticket

Expired

FSGRANDOPEN

THXSSO

FSAGATOP1

How to redeem codes in Fortress Saga

Step 1 : Open the official code redemption page , or head over to Settings > Enter Coupon in-game.

: Open the , or head over to in-game. Step 2 : Type in your nickname .

: Type in your . Step 3: Type in one of the active Fortress Saga codes, then hit the Submit button.

To redeem the codes, just follow the steps below:

The rewards will be sent to your mailbox, which can be accessed after stage 1-15.

How to get more codes?

The social media accounts have not been updated in quite a while, and there is no Discord server that I know of. However, when we find new Fortress Saga codes, we'll add them here, so make sure you check this page regularly because we're going to share them with you whenever they arrive.

