Disney Pixel RPG tier list and a reroll guide

Disney Pixel RPG tier list will help you select the best characters and stop wasting time on Dumbo, Carnival Minnie Mouse and a few others.
Updated on September 5th, 2025 - Version: 1.26.0 - Added: Racer: Vanellope, Racer: Ralph, Racer: Felix, Wonderland: The Queen of Hearts
Disney Pixel RPG has some problems, and it has this weird effect where you don't remember how certain features should work. The Stamina is the biggest example, and just to clarify: levelling up your profile won't increase your max Stamina. The only way to surpass the max amount is by using items.
However, the gacha system still seems to be solid, but how you pull and your chances of getting high-quality characters remain low. There are new characters still being introduced to the game, with the gacha giving increased chances as they arrive. This is perhaps the best time you'll have to get top-tier characters.
And since it's hard to find out about them yourself, we have advised other players and played the game to present you with a Disney Pixel RPG tier list that ranks your favourite cartoon characters.Original article by Will Quick. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S tier
The game's main expansions involve adding new characters from different franchises. Depending on how many types of worlds are added, it's possible to get the same character but in multiple variants, which can have different stats and abilities in addition to differing appearances. Characters are typically added in pairs or larger groups during the month, after which they'll be added to the gacha. Of all the characters that are currently available, here they are arranged in tiers. Consider pulling and rolling for these ones when you're arranging your perfect team to take on the story chapters, bonus levels, and battle events that will change periodically.
|S Tier
|Character
|Franchise
|Wonderland: White Rabbit
|Racer: Vanellope
|Wicked Stylist Cruella
|101 Dalmatians
|Evil Ruler: Malificent
|Aladdin
|Enchanted Wayfinder: Moana
|Moana
|Engineer Donald Duck
|Donald Duck
|Factory Leader Scrooge McDuck
|Donald Duck
|Singer: Ursula
|The Little Mermaid
|The Grand Vizier: Jafar
|Sleeping Beauty
|Patissiere Minnie Mouse
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Picnic: Pooh
|Winnie the Pooh
|Legendary Warrior: Mulan
|Mulan
|Warrior: Beast
|Beauty and the Beast
|Robot: Baymax
|Big Hero 6
|Carnival: Donald Duck
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Jewel Guardian: Genie
|Aladdin
|Enchanted Princess: Aurora
|Sleeping Beauty
|Dark Wizard Pete
|Mickey & Friends: Adventure of the Brave
|Honey Farm: Pooh
|Winnie the Pooh
|Enchanted Princess: Rapunzel
|Tangled
A tier
A-Tier characters are solid but not what is considered the "meta", aka the very best. But that doesn't mean that you cannot use these characters, especially if you are a newer players who's lacking some of the better heroes in the game.
|A Tier
|Character
|Franchise
|Chip
|Chip n' Dale
|Racer: Ralph
|Wreck-It
|Wonderland: The Queen of Hearts
|Alice in Wonderland
|Dale
|Chip n' Dale
|Warrior: Beast
|Beauty & the Beast
|Aurora
|Sleeping Beauty
|Special Agent Nick
|Zootopia
|Heavy Warrior Goofy
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Dumbo
|Little Elephant Dumbo
|DJ Mickey Mouse
|Mickey Mouse
|Honey Farm Piglet
|Winnie the Pooh
|Never Land: Tinker Bell
|Tinker Bell
|Singer: Cinderella
|Cinderella
|The Grand Vizier: Jafar
|Sleeping Beauty
|Hero of the Lamp: Genie
|Alladin
|Santa Claus: Mickey Mouse
|Mickey Mouse
|Picnic: Eeyore
|Winnie the Pooh
|Picnic: Tigger
|Winnie the Pooh
|Ruler of the Underworld: Hades
|Hercules
|Singer: Eric
|The Little Mermaid
|Engineer Daisy Duck
|Donald Duck
|Enchanted Princess: Snow White
|Snow White
|Singer: Beast
|Beauty & the Beast
B tier
|B Tier
|Character
|Franchise
|Carnival: Mickey Mouse
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Singer: Eric
|The Little Mermaid
|Wonderland: Cheshire Cat
|Alice in Wonderland
|Special Agent: Nick
|Zootopia
|Never Land: Tinker Bell
|Peter Pan
|Ukulele Master: Stitch
|Lilo & Stitch
|Carnival: Goofy
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Thief: Flynn Rider
|Tangled
|Carnival: Daisy Duck
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Adventurer: Pinocchio
|Pinocchio
C tier
|C Tier
|Character
|Franchise
|Heavy Warrior: Goofy
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Carnival: Minnie Mouse
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Honey Farm: Eeyore
|Winnie the Pooh
|Carnival: Pluto
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Singer: Marie
|The Aristocats
|Honey Farm: Piglet
|Winnie the Pooh
|Carnival: Chip
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Carnival: Dale
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Carnival: Pluto
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
|Little Elephant: Dumbo
|Dumbo
|Scientist: Mickey Mouse
|Mickey Mouse & Friends
Disney Pixel RPG reroll guide
When the game begins, you'll go through a narrative setup that will teach you the different battle mechanics and how characters perform. You'll start with three versions of Mickey, each with differing stats and abilities that you can test out. These are versions of Mickey that can be found in the game, but the only Mickey that will stay with you is the Carnival: Mickey, who acts as an offensive character.
After you get access to the hub area, you'll be able to explore and pull from the gacha tower, which appears as a satellite tower in the corner. The gacha can be pricey, requiring you to spend 300 crystals or gacha tickets. There are three gachas to pull from, with the promoted character being shown front and centre of the screen. This will change based on which characters have recently been added to the roster. Characters can come in Bronze, Silver, and Gold, with rarity improving as you collect character tokens.
Your initial team will be completely randomised, but it's a necessity that you get a healer on your team, such as Honey Farm: Piglet or DJ Mickey Mouse. The fastest ways to earn crystals and tickets are through login rewards and by completing tasks. You'll get some at the start, but if you don't get the characters you want or need, you'll need to delete your profile, start a new game, and aim to pull a better team. Based on what Gold-ranked characters are currently in the gacha, read their character info to hope for either a strong healer or AoE damage dealer. Once you've gone through the intro sequence once, you can just skip through the process to get gacha pulling faster and see what the RNG has in store for you.
Now that we're done with our Disney Pixel RPG tier list, you might want to look at this Castle Duels tier list or maybe our tier list for Summoners Kingdom Goddess. There are others, of course - just go through our hub and find what you need!