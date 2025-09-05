Disney Pixel RPG tier list and a reroll guide

When the game begins, you'll go through a narrative setup that will teach you the different battle mechanics and how characters perform. You'll start with three versions of Mickey, each with differing stats and abilities that you can test out. These are versions of Mickey that can be found in the game, but the only Mickey that will stay with you is the Carnival: Mickey, who acts as an offensive character.

After you get access to the hub area, you'll be able to explore and pull from the gacha tower, which appears as a satellite tower in the corner. The gacha can be pricey, requiring you to spend 300 crystals or gacha tickets. There are three gachas to pull from, with the promoted character being shown front and centre of the screen. This will change based on which characters have recently been added to the roster. Characters can come in Bronze, Silver, and Gold, with rarity improving as you collect character tokens.

Your initial team will be completely randomised, but it's a necessity that you get a healer on your team, such as Honey Farm: Piglet or DJ Mickey Mouse. The fastest ways to earn crystals and tickets are through login rewards and by completing tasks. You'll get some at the start, but if you don't get the characters you want or need, you'll need to delete your profile, start a new game, and aim to pull a better team. Based on what Gold-ranked characters are currently in the gacha, read their character info to hope for either a strong healer or AoE damage dealer. Once you've gone through the intro sequence once, you can just skip through the process to get gacha pulling faster and see what the RNG has in store for you.

Now that we're done with our Disney Pixel RPG tier list, you might want to look at this Castle Duels tier list or maybe our tier list for Summoners Kingdom Goddess. There are others, of course - just go through our hub and find what you need!