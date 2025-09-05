Menu
Tier Lists

Disney Pixel RPG tier list and a reroll guide

By Will Quick
|
iOS + Android
| Disney Pixel RPG
Disney Pixel RPG tier list and a reroll guide

Disney Pixel RPG tier list will help you select the best characters and stop wasting time on Dumbo, Carnival Minnie Mouse and a few others.

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow

Updated on September 5th, 2025 - Version: 1.26.0 - Added: Racer: Vanellope, Racer: Ralph, Racer: Felix, Wonderland: The Queen of Hearts

Disney Pixel RPG has some problems, and it has this weird effect where you don't remember how certain features should work. The Stamina is the biggest example, and just to clarify: levelling up your profile won't increase your max Stamina. The only way to surpass the max amount is by using items.

However, the gacha system still seems to be solid, but how you pull and your chances of getting high-quality characters remain low. There are new characters still being introduced to the game, with the gacha giving increased chances as they arrive. This is perhaps the best time you'll have to get top-tier characters.

And since it's hard to find out about them yourself, we have advised other players and played the game to present you with a Disney Pixel RPG tier list that ranks your favourite cartoon characters.

Original article by Will Quick. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Click Here To View The List »

1
S tier

Maleficent as part of the Disney Pixel RPG tier list

The game's main expansions involve adding new characters from different franchises. Depending on how many types of worlds are added, it's possible to get the same character but in multiple variants, which can have different stats and abilities in addition to differing appearances. Characters are typically added in pairs or larger groups during the month, after which they'll be added to the gacha. Of all the characters that are currently available, here they are arranged in tiers. Consider pulling and rolling for these ones when you're arranging your perfect team to take on the story chapters, bonus levels, and battle events that will change periodically.

;"> Alice in Wonderland Wreck-it
S Tier
Character Franchise
Wonderland: White Rabbit
Racer: Vanellope
Wicked Stylist Cruella 101 Dalmatians
Evil Ruler: Malificent Aladdin
Enchanted Wayfinder: Moana Moana
Engineer Donald Duck Donald Duck
Factory Leader Scrooge McDuck Donald Duck
Singer: Ursula The Little Mermaid
The Grand Vizier: Jafar Sleeping Beauty
Patissiere Minnie Mouse Mickey Mouse & Friends
Picnic: Pooh Winnie the Pooh
Legendary Warrior: Mulan Mulan
Warrior: Beast Beauty and the Beast
Robot: Baymax Big Hero 6
Carnival: Donald Duck Mickey Mouse & Friends
Jewel Guardian: Genie Aladdin
Enchanted Princess: Aurora Sleeping Beauty
Dark Wizard Pete Mickey & Friends: Adventure of the Brave
Honey Farm: Pooh Winnie the Pooh
Enchanted Princess: Rapunzel Tangled

2
A tier

Maleficent as part of the Disney Pixel RPG tier list

A-Tier characters are solid but not what is considered the "meta", aka the very best. But that doesn't mean that you cannot use these characters, especially if you are a newer players who's lacking some of the better heroes in the game.

A Tier
Character Franchise
Chip Chip n' Dale
Racer: Ralph Wreck-It
Wonderland: The Queen of Hearts Alice in Wonderland
Dale Chip n' Dale
Warrior: Beast Beauty & the Beast
Aurora Sleeping Beauty
Special Agent Nick Zootopia
Heavy Warrior Goofy Mickey Mouse & Friends
Dumbo Little Elephant Dumbo
DJ Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse
Honey Farm Piglet Winnie the Pooh
Never Land: Tinker Bell Tinker Bell
Singer: Cinderella Cinderella
The Grand Vizier: Jafar Sleeping Beauty
Hero of the Lamp: Genie Alladin
Santa Claus: Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse
Picnic: Eeyore Winnie the Pooh
Picnic: Tigger Winnie the Pooh
Ruler of the Underworld: Hades Hercules
Singer: Eric The Little Mermaid
Engineer Daisy Duck Donald Duck
Enchanted Princess: Snow White Snow White
Singer: Beast Beauty & the Beast

3
B tier

Flynn Rider
B Tier
Character Franchise
Carnival: Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse & Friends
Singer: Eric The Little Mermaid
Wonderland: Cheshire Cat Alice in Wonderland
Special Agent: Nick Zootopia
Never Land: Tinker Bell Peter Pan
Ukulele Master: Stitch Lilo & Stitch
Carnival: Goofy Mickey Mouse & Friends
Thief: Flynn Rider Tangled
Carnival: Daisy Duck Mickey Mouse & Friends
Adventurer: Pinocchio Pinocchio

4
C tier

Piglet in Disney Pixel
C Tier
Character Franchise
Heavy Warrior: Goofy Mickey Mouse & Friends
Carnival: Minnie Mouse Mickey Mouse & Friends
Honey Farm: Eeyore Winnie the Pooh
Carnival: Pluto Mickey Mouse & Friends
Singer: Marie The Aristocats
Honey Farm: Piglet Winnie the Pooh
Carnival: Chip Mickey Mouse & Friends
Carnival: Dale Mickey Mouse & Friends
Carnival: Pluto Mickey Mouse & Friends
Little Elephant: Dumbo Dumbo
Scientist: Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse & Friends

5
Disney Pixel RPG reroll guide

The Premier Gacha screen.

When the game begins, you'll go through a narrative setup that will teach you the different battle mechanics and how characters perform. You'll start with three versions of Mickey, each with differing stats and abilities that you can test out. These are versions of Mickey that can be found in the game, but the only Mickey that will stay with you is the Carnival: Mickey, who acts as an offensive character.

After you get access to the hub area, you'll be able to explore and pull from the gacha tower, which appears as a satellite tower in the corner. The gacha can be pricey, requiring you to spend 300 crystals or gacha tickets. There are three gachas to pull from, with the promoted character being shown front and centre of the screen. This will change based on which characters have recently been added to the roster. Characters can come in Bronze, Silver, and Gold, with rarity improving as you collect character tokens.

Your initial team will be completely randomised, but it's a necessity that you get a healer on your team, such as Honey Farm: Piglet or DJ Mickey Mouse. The fastest ways to earn crystals and tickets are through login rewards and by completing tasks. You'll get some at the start, but if you don't get the characters you want or need, you'll need to delete your profile, start a new game, and aim to pull a better team. Based on what Gold-ranked characters are currently in the gacha, read their character info to hope for either a strong healer or AoE damage dealer. Once you've gone through the intro sequence once, you can just skip through the process to get gacha pulling faster and see what the RNG has in store for you.

Now that we're done with our Disney Pixel RPG tier list, you might want to look at this Castle Duels tier list or maybe our tier list for Summoners Kingdom Goddess. There are others, of course - just go through our hub and find what you need!

Disney Pixel RPG icon
Download now!
Disney Pixel RPG
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Will Quick
Will Quick
LinkedIn
Will Quick is a travelling writer currently dedicating his time to writing about the games he spends his free time playing. He's always on the lookout for the smaller and stranger of the bunch so he can shine a light on them.