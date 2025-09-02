Castle Duels tier list - Best Legendary and Epic cards

Updated on September 2nd, 2025 - Version: 12.0

When you want to defeat your opponent swiftly and without much hassle, the best way is to form a powerful deck using the best cards available to you. That's why I bring you a complete Castle Duels tier list, so you can easily decide which cards are worth your money!

In Castle Duels, if you want to have a powerful deck, you need to upgrade cards and always deploy and merge them on the field to beat your opponent as quickly as possible. I personally like having everything upgraded, but since I know how scarce resources can be at times, with this tier list, you can hopefully focus on a couple of good cards that you can start buying every time they are available in the shop.

Which are the best cards in Castle Duels?

You probably know that you won't have access to Legendary cards as soon as you start the game - unless by some miracle you get them from an exclusive Castle Duels code

Therefore, the only cards you will have access to are Common, Rare, and soon, Epics. The best cards in the game are Legendary, but you can only start unlocking these after Arena 4 (with some exceptions).

I recommend you upgrade some of them just so you can get to the higher Arenas, and then start unlocking some of the powerful Legendary cards. It's best you save as much Gold as you can for these card upgrades.

Castle Duels tier list

Tier Card Name S Banshee, Cowboy, Tinker, Magma Spirit, Reaper, Riding Hood, Shiba, Woodbeard, Witch A Lil' Dragon, Electron, Risen, Officer Piggle, Scarecrow, Soulstealer B Vampire, Zeus, Gadget, Combat Engineer, Cultist, Darkwood Fay, Golem, Swamplord, Phoenix, Bard, Armorer, Hypnotoad, Angel, Forest Guardian C Archer, Fighter, Pirate, Poison Frog, Priest, Crusher, Slime, Hungry Truffle, Alchemist, Assassin, Cold Mage

Below, you can find the complete tier list for Castle Duels! Read the explanation for each unit on the following pages if you're eager to learn more about each of their skills.Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.