Castle Duels tier list - Best Legendary and Epic cards
| Castle Duels
Updated on September 2nd, 2025 - Version: 12.0
When you want to defeat your opponent swiftly and without much hassle, the best way is to form a powerful deck using the best cards available to you. That's why I bring you a complete Castle Duels tier list, so you can easily decide which cards are worth your money!
In Castle Duels, if you want to have a powerful deck, you need to upgrade cards and always deploy and merge them on the field to beat your opponent as quickly as possible. I personally like having everything upgraded, but since I know how scarce resources can be at times, with this tier list, you can hopefully focus on a couple of good cards that you can start buying every time they are available in the shop.
Which are the best cards in Castle Duels?You probably know that you won't have access to Legendary cards as soon as you start the game - unless by some miracle you get them from an exclusive Castle Duels code.
Therefore, the only cards you will have access to are Common, Rare, and soon, Epics. The best cards in the game are Legendary, but you can only start unlocking these after Arena 4 (with some exceptions).
I recommend you upgrade some of them just so you can get to the higher Arenas, and then start unlocking some of the powerful Legendary cards. It's best you save as much Gold as you can for these card upgrades.
Castle Duels tier listBelow, you can find the complete tier list for Castle Duels! Read the explanation for each unit on the following pages if you're eager to learn more about each of their skills.
|Tier
|Card Name
|S
|Banshee, Cowboy, Tinker, Magma Spirit, Reaper, Riding Hood, Shiba, Woodbeard, Witch
|A
|Lil' Dragon, Electron, Risen, Officer Piggle, Scarecrow, Soulstealer
|B
|Vampire, Zeus, Gadget, Combat Engineer, Cultist, Darkwood Fay, Golem, Swamplord, Phoenix, Bard, Armorer, Hypnotoad, Angel, Forest Guardian
|C
|Archer, Fighter, Pirate, Poison Frog, Priest, Crusher, Slime, Hungry Truffle, Alchemist, Assassin, Cold Mage
S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S Tier
- Banshee - Banshee is an ever-scaling card that deals impressive amounts of damage. She scales with the number of units on the battlefield, so the sooner you play her and start stacking, the more damage she will deal, hence the highest position on this Castle Duels tier list.
- Cowboy - It is a great card to play if you want to snipe a specific enemy. He can pull enemies closer and damage them, as well as apply a stun effect.
- Tinker - Tinker starts casting, dealing damage to multiple enemies. At the end of the cast, she fires a huge projectile, dealing a lot of damage. She also dishes out damage upon death.
- Magma Spirit - This card can be extremely powerful if played correctly. It casts Immolation on itself, setting itself on fire, and then all subsequent attacks set enemies on fire. Magma Spirit regens HP for every enemy that is burning, increasing its damage too. It can be tricky to figure it out the timing, but it works really well.
- Reaper - Reaper is immune to crowd control, and he constantly stuns enemies, dealing a lot of damage.
- Candle
- Archivist
- Smasher
- Ra
- Chronopaw
- Hungan
- Riding Hood - The Little Red Riding Hood is a summoner, calling forth wolves that attack enemies.
- Shiba - Shiba is a powerful fighter who attacks enemies and stuns them, applying Shock to nearby foes. He is also immune to crowd control effects while casting his ability.
- Priestess
- Woodbeard - Woodbeard deals massive AoE damage around himself while regenerating HP.
- Witch - She can be a really good control unit since she can teleport enemies back, slowing them down and burning their energy, preventing them from casting a skill. It can work wonders against some enemies that are not immune to crowd control.
- Frost Knight
2
A Tier
- Lil' Dragon - A very good damage dealer, has AoE attacks and can cast fire that deals damage over time in an entire area all over the map. He's a great character if you manage to merge him before your opponent gets a strong front line.
- Electron - This is a really great card to use, even later on in the game, since it can deal damage over time to enemies, as well as reduce the damage dealt by them. It can also slow them down, so it is a great control card too.
- Risen - Risen is an outstanding Epic tank. He can taunt enemies and shield himself, which scales with the number of enemies around him.
- Officer Piggle - Piggle can be good if played with the right team. It summons a robot for a brief period, which has a massive shield and attacks enemies. Once the robot's shield is destroyed, Officer Piggle will reappear at its first summoned location.
- Chef - Chef is a hybrid-support DPS that heals allies, buffs attack speed, and deals AoE damage
- Mister Frost
- Jotun
- Scarecrow - Scarecrow is a great healer. It summons 5 magic plants that heal allies and poison enemies, getting increased damage for every ally that gets their health regenerated.
- Soulstealer - He summons spirits around himself, and if he gets attacked while under this effect, the Spirit Protectors damage all enemies around Soulstealer.
3
B Tier
- Vampire - I recommend Vampire in the early stages since it can teleport to the back line and annihilate weaker enemies in a heartbeat. It also has some sustain, replenishing some HP at bigger merges.
- Zeus - As an AoE damage dealer, Zeus can be good. As anything else, he doesn't have a whole lot of other effects in his kit. He can be good if you have a solid front line in play.
- Gadget - Gadget is a support unit - it only increases allies' damage, and does nothing else. It works great as a support.
- Combat Engineer - She marks enemies and they take more damage, so a decent damage dealer.
- Cultist - Cultist summons tentacles that entangle enemies hit, and deals damage.
- Darkwood Fay - She heals allies and charges their ability by a %.
- Golem - Golem stuns enemies and deals damage to them.
- Spicei
- Swamplord - Despite its name, Swamplord is a healer who regens allies' HP and increases damage.
- Phoenix - Phoenix can teleport to an area, deal damage to all enemies in that area, and then teleport back to the starting point. It's a great assassin-like skill, which also makes Phoenix immune to crowd-control effects.
- Bard - Bard can remove all crowd control effects and debuffs from allies, as well as heal them.
- Armorer - It deals AoE damage to enemies in a big area, and the damage increases for every Armorer on the battlefield.
- Hypnotoad - As the name suggests, Hypnotoad casts Sleep on enemies.
- Angel - Angel can resurrect one ally per round, and also grant them some HP regen.
- Forest Guardian - Deals AoE damage and stuns enemies, as well as heals allies.
4
C Tier
- Archer - Archer is okay at the start, since she can deal piercing damage and briefly stun enemies.
- Bat - Bat works great at the beginning, thanks to its AoE and bleed effects.
- Fighter - Fighter has a small AoE radius, but he can attack in an area around him and knock back enemies.
- Harpy
- Pirate - Pirate is a great starter unit against any kind of enemy, especially if you manage to max him out.
- Faun
- Poison Frog - As the name suggests, Poison Frog poisons enemies. It's a decent card early on against tanky enemies since it also applies Vulnerability to the enemy, which increases their damage taken.
- Priest - In the early game, Priest can be quite a good healer. He simply regens HP for the allies.
- Crusher - Crusher is a great tank that can also stun enemies. Very good in the early game, and also free.
- Slime - Slime is a summoner who also deals damage over time. It's a good card to use in the early Arenas, especially if you get it upgraded.
- Hungry Truffle - This is a super fun card, and I had a blast playing it every time while I was in lower Arena rank. Hungry Truffle can deal damage over time, heal itself, and overall be a very badass card... to a point. Sadly, it doesn't carry into the late game.
- Alchemist - He can poison enemies in an area, and if he attacks an already poisoned enemy, they will take double damage. It's a fun card.
- Assassin - Similar to Vampire, Assassin goes to an enemy further away and has some regeneration in its kit.
- Cold Mage - Cold Mage is more of a control unit than anything else. It summons a storm that reduces the damage dealt by the targeted enemies and slows them down.
These are all of the cards released in the game so far. Try to focus on the cards that we have ranked at the top of the Castle Duels tier list if you can; if not, try to create good synergies and fly with them until you unlock the rest.
