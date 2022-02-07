Illusion Connect redeem codes - Free diamonds, partners and gold (February 2022)

- Checked for new redeem codes

If you want some free rewards in Illusion Connect, then look no further - these Illusion Connect codes to redeem should be all that you need! The codes have various rewards, from partners to EXP, Gold, and much more! There are also codes that give you some Diamonds, so if you're just starting out, these will definitely help you out for a few more summons, especially if you're looking to reroll!

Also, check out our Illusion Connect Tier list to keep up to date with the best heroes!

I'll keep this list updated daily, so if there's a new code you will be able to find it here! So, check back often and don't miss any freebies!

Illusion Connect codes list

#ICAHORA - 2x Summon Tickets, 100k Gold, 30x Nightmare Bottle M

- 2x Summon Tickets, 100k Gold, 30x Nightmare Bottle M #IC1st (Rewards: 5 summon tickets, 20 gold partner stones, and 1 super baguette)

(Rewards: 5 summon tickets, 20 gold partner stones, and 1 super baguette) #IC92C8D2 (Rewards: 200x Diamonds, 1x Trinity SR Partners, 100k Gold)

#fanart (Rewards: 5x Summon Tickets)

(Rewards: 5x Summon Tickets) #illusion (Rewards: 50x Diamonds, 20x Gold, 10x Nightmare Bottle)

(Rewards: 50x Diamonds, 20x Gold, 10x Nightmare Bottle) #missme (Rewards: 1x Demon God Necklace, 6x Nightmare Bottle XL)

(Rewards: 1x Demon God Necklace, 6x Nightmare Bottle XL) #youareme (Rewards: 1x Demon God Necklace, 6x Nightmare Bottle XL)

(Rewards: 1x Demon God Necklace, 6x Nightmare Bottle XL) #letmeout (Reward: 1x Super Sports Car, 200x Diamonds)

(Reward: 1x Super Sports Car, 200x Diamonds) #ICFAMILY (Rewards: 5x Summon Tickets, 10x Broken Destiny Prism, 5x Gift Box L, 100k Gold)



(Rewards: 5x Summon Tickets, 10x Broken Destiny Prism, 5x Gift Box L, 100k Gold) #ICU1022 (Rewards: 10x Summon Tickets)



(Rewards: 10x Summon Tickets) #ICZOMBIE3 (Rewards: 10x Summon Tickets)



(Rewards: 10x Summon Tickets) #SALA (Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 30k Gold, 20x Nightmare Bottle M)



(Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 30k Gold, 20x Nightmare Bottle M) #BESTIC (Rewards: 1x Trinity SR Partner, SR Gear Chest, 200k Gold, 30x Nightmare Bottle M, 5x Cheese Croissant)



(Rewards: 1x Trinity SR Partner, SR Gear Chest, 200k Gold, 30x Nightmare Bottle M, 5x Cheese Croissant) #MANDER (Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 30k Gold, 20x Nightmare Bottle M)

(Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 30k Gold, 20x Nightmare Bottle M) #ICSV02 (Rewards: 100x Diamonds)

(Rewards: 100x Diamonds) #ICHERSEY (Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 20x Nightmare Bottle M, 30k Gold)

(Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 20x Nightmare Bottle M, 30k Gold) #illusion (Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 20k Gold, 10x Nightmare Bottle M)

(Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 20k Gold, 10x Nightmare Bottle M) #newshowgo ( 10x Summon Tickets, 60 Stamina)

10x Summon Tickets, 60 Stamina) #ICONNECT (Rewards: 5x SSR Broken Destiny Prism, 30x Nightmare Bottle M, 50k Gold)

(Rewards: 5x SSR Broken Destiny Prism, 30x Nightmare Bottle M, 50k Gold) #mustplay (Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 20x Nightmare Bottle M, 30k Gold)

(Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 20x Nightmare Bottle M, 30k Gold) #icanimeu (Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 20x Nightmare Bottle M, 30k Gold)

(Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 20x Nightmare Bottle M, 30k Gold) #loveic (Rewards: 1x Trinity SR Partners, 1x SR Gear Chest, 200k Gold, 30x Nightmare Bottle M, 5x Cheese Croissant)

(Rewards: 1x Trinity SR Partners, 1x SR Gear Chest, 200k Gold, 30x Nightmare Bottle M, 5x Cheese Croissant) #icsumz (Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins)

(Rewards: 10x Silver Partner Stones, 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins) #ICVONVIAN (Rewards: 30k Gold, 20x Nightmare Bottle, 10x Silver Partner Stones)

(Rewards: 30k Gold, 20x Nightmare Bottle, 10x Silver Partner Stones) #ICEASYTM (Rewards: 3x Gift Box S, 10k Crystals, 2x SSR Broken Destiny Prism)

(Rewards: 3x Gift Box S, 10k Crystals, 2x SSR Broken Destiny Prism) #ICMUGE (Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones)

(Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones) #ICMANGO (Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones)

(Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones) #ICZBINGZ (Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones)

(Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones) #ICGLADIUZ (Rewards: 30k Gold, 20x Nightmare Bottle M, 10x Silver Partner Stones)

(Rewards: 30k Gold, 20x Nightmare Bottle M, 10x Silver Partner Stones) #ICVOLKIN (Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones)

(Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones) #ICKUN (Rewards: 30k Gold, 20x Nightmare Bottle M, 10x Silver Partner Stones)

(Rewards: 30k Gold, 20x Nightmare Bottle M, 10x Silver Partner Stones) #ICCDAWGVA (Rewards: 20x Nightmare Bottles M, 10x Silver Partner Stones, 30k Gold)

(Rewards: 20x Nightmare Bottles M, 10x Silver Partner Stones, 30k Gold) #ICGIGGUK (Rewards: 2x SSR Broken Destiny Prism, 10k Crystals, 3x Gift Box XS)

(Rewards: 2x SSR Broken Destiny Prism, 10k Crystals, 3x Gift Box XS) #ICAC (Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones)

(Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones) #ICKHOR (Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones)

(Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones) #ICFG3000 (Rewards: 2x SSR Broken Destiny Prisms, 10k Crystals, 3x Gift Box XS)

(Rewards: 2x SSR Broken Destiny Prisms, 10k Crystals, 3x Gift Box XS) #ICYDCB (Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones)

(Rewards: 10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones) #ICCONG (Rewards: 3x Gift Boxes S, 10x Nightmare Bottles S, 5k Gold)

(Rewards: 3x Gift Boxes S, 10x Nightmare Bottles S, 5k Gold) #ICWOOPS (Rewards: SSR Broken Destiny Prism, 10k Crystals, 3x Gift Box XS)

(Rewards: SSR Broken Destiny Prism, 10k Crystals, 3x Gift Box XS) #icjames (10k Crystals, 120 Decoration Coins, 10x Silver Partner Stones)

How to redeem Illusion Connect codes

If you're not sure how to redeem the codes, simply follow the steps below:

1. Open your Character Info page by tapping on your avatar icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

2. Open the Settings menu.

3. Select the Redeem option (the gift icon).

3. Type in the Illusion Connect code, but keep in mind to add the "#".

4. Tap on Confirm when you're done typing the code. You can add a maximum of 1 code every 5 seconds.

That's it - you should have all your rewards in your inventory or on your character the moment you input a valid code.

Did any of the codes expire? Let us know down in the comments section - at the date of posting the codes above are all valid!