Fishing Clash lets players help clean up the Amazon River in latest Earth Day event

Ten Squares Games is celebrating Earth Day in partnership with Ecosia and Playing for the Planet - in particular, players can do their part to clean the virtual Amazon River in Fishing Clash.

As Ten Squares Games' flagship title, Fishing Clash also did its part to help save the environment during World Water Day last year. “We weren’t sure how our players would react to our initiative. They exceeded our wildest expectations, almost doubling the point threshold we’ve set for our donation, helping us support Healthy Seas with a $50k donation, along with a $10k bonus recognizing our players’ dedication,” says Olga Ostrowska, ESG Manager at Ten Square Games. They have also released a special Fishing Clash code that you can use to claim a few generous gifts.

This year beginning April 18th up to April 25th, players can catch trash instead of fish in order to clean up the virtual waterbed. Players can earn points which will be converted to IRL money in the form of a donation of up to $35,000 to Ecosia. The nonprofit search engine lets players plant trees simply by surfing the web.

“We’re extremely excited to take on the challenge of building environmental awareness among our player base and are looking forward to seeing them be able to impact our in-game fishery through engaging with the game,” says Matt Hood, the Product Owner of Fishing Clash.

If you're eager to take part in the initiative, you can download Fishing Clash on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game.

