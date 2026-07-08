Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is the latest Square Enix mobile game to be shut down

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is the latest Square Enix mobile game to be shuttered

It comes just before reaching its third anniversary

However, fans can keep playing up to the start of October

Unfortunately, the long, winding road of Square Enix shutdowns is claiming another victim today. Fans of Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will be sad to learn that the mobile spinoff is, unfortunately, being shuttered. End of service is set for October 6th, with in-game purchases already halted.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis was first released back in 2023, taking you through the events of the original 1997 classic Final Fantasy VII as well as follow-up media such as Advent Children and Crisis Core. Despite this, it doesn't seem to have had the legs for Square Enix to reach beyond its second anniversary.

In Crisis

At a time like this, when Final Fantasy VII is once more in the public consciousness with the ongoing release of the remake series, it may seem a bit counterproductive to axe the primary mobile spinoff. However, it's par for the course for Square Enix.

Square Enix have never been shy about bringing their mainline hits to mobile, but mobile original games seem to have struggled somewhat. Despite this, you'll have other options to play Final Fantasy on mobile with the recent release of Dissidia Duellum, even if it's far different to the original.

Personally, I think Square Enix struggles to get a hold on mobile precisely because it tries to reproduce what made it a success on consoles. Unfortunately, many fans aren't looking for a simple retelling, but something different with their favourite characters. I'll certainly be keeping an eye on how Dragon Quest Smash/Grow does in future to see if they've cracked that formula.

In the meantime, if you want to try out some of the other great RPGs on mobile, then we've got you covered! Just take a gander at our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our favourite picks!