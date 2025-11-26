Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis to launch new crossover with Nier: Automata

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis' latest crossover event arrives tomorrow

Face off against 2B from the hit ARPG Nier: Automata

Nab special rewards including snazzy new looks for Tifa and Yuffie

I think it'd be hard to dispute that, before the launch of Nier: Automata, the Nier series was somewhat unknown in the West. Now, it's virtually a household name. So it's no surprise that Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is embracing that wholeheartedly with their new 2B Incursion event!

As you might've guessed, this brings the main character of Nier: Automata and her iconic look over to the world of FFVII, kicking off November 27th. You'll be able to face down Yorha No. 2 Type B in the new 2B Incursion Event Panel Missions. Yes, that's right, all that anime-type stuff you did in-game? Well, now you'll get to face that as a boss battle.

On the plus side, there are plenty of rewards to nab as a result. The enemy ability Whirling Ravager, for a start, while Yuffie and Tifa get all-new looks based on 2B, with Savior Ensemble/Fatum Ex Machina for the former and Battler Ensemble/Demon’s Impetus for the latter. But hurry, because the event ends on January 7th!

Automata-mated

There are also plenty of reasons to check in during the event. Login bonuses of up to 3000 Blue Crystals, and both a Daily Free 10 Draw and Daily Free 1 Draw with Medal Exchange (take a breath) event. Very helpful for nabbing more of the top weapons on our Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis tier list

Considering we've just had the Lightning 'crossover' (does it count if it's the same series?), it's good to see another one so soon. And I'll bet it'll be exciting for fans of Nier: Automata and Final Fantasy VII alike.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, a fun little spinoff, right? Well, you'd be wrong. If you're a lore lover (and why wouldn't you be?), be sure to check out our article covering all the links between Ever Crisis and Final Fantasy VII Remake!