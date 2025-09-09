Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis celebrates its second anniversary

Ever a crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is hosting a brand-new second anniversary event

Nab new gear and rewards themed after the fan-favourite CGI movie Advent Children

Sephiroth, the original and the baddest, joins as a playable character

They're a rarity, but sometimes you find that a single entry in a long-running franchise becomes a sort of mini-franchise all of its own. That's the case with many JRPGs, such as Persona 5, or the reason we're here, Final Fantasy VII. With its innumerable spin-offs, it's the hit mobile RPG Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis that's now celebrating its second anniversary!

To mark the occasion, the folks at Square Enix are hosting a special in-game event. Oddly enough, it ties into another spin-off of its own. In this case, the fan-favourite CGI movie Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. Throughout the event, which runs until October 22nd, you'll be able to nab gear and rewards themed after the film!

Perhaps the biggest addition is none other than Sephiroth. But this isn't the new one; that's something of a more laid-back version of himself. No, this is the full-on Original Sephiroth joining Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis for the first time.

[Insert Sephiroth's theme here]

Cloud, Tifa and Yuffie are also getting a host of Advent Children-themed new looks, with some Kadaj-inspired gear for Young Sephiroth.

Meanwhile, the rewards (available now) include a 2nd Anniversary Gear Voucher that can be exchanged for one gear of your choice. Well, sort of. Crossover and limited-edition Gear are not included. You'll also be able to nab Draw Ticket x200, Reawakened: Limit Break Medals x3, Stamina Tonic x100, Memoria of 2nd Anniversary and other login bonuses.

What's a Memoria? Well, this is another new addition that can be attached to a party member to grant them stat boosts and access to a new move called an M. Ability.

If you're jumping into Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis for the first time, then you'll be glad to know we've already got you covered on the guide end. Check out our Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis weapons tier list for some of our picks!