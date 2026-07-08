Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi reveals latest action-packed PV

Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi has shown off its latest PV

We get a good look at the detailed character models and story beats from the show

Not to mention a glimpse of bosses and battle gameplay

For fans of Shangri-La Frontier, the most recent ShanFro Day (an informal fan celebration of the series) will have been doubly exciting with their latest look at Netmarble's upcoming mobile game spinoff, The Seven Colossi. And while it's more focused on the story and setting, Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi's latest PV is more than worth a watch.

The main thing here is reintroducing main character Sunraku, an expert gamer who's honed his skills speedrunning broken games, and the bunny Emul. We get an up-close look at character models and story beats that'll be instantly recognisable if you're a longtime viewer or reader of the series.

The final-ish frontier

More than that, we also get a glimpse of more of the action-packed battle gameplay taking place in Shangri-La Frontier, as well as a few of the bosses that you'll be facing down while playing.

While it may seem like a bit of a strange Ouroboros to have a series about a video game then become one itself, Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi does seem to be faithfully adapting the colourful world of the series. Not to mention all the flashy action that takes place throughout.

I'm not personally a fan of Shangri-La Frontier, but I've never had any reason to dislike it either. Hopefully, this new mobile spinoff will offer fans plenty to enjoy on mobile. For the moment, we don't have any more info on a potential release date, but watch this space because as soon as we know, you'll hear it here first!

In the meantime, if you want to jump into true mobile MMORPGs, then there are plenty of options for you to enjoy. Why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft for some of our favourite picks of the genre?