Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis sees the arrival of XIII protagonist Lightning in new crossover

Don't stand under a tree

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is set to see the arrival of XII protagonist Lightning

The crossover sees her enter the world of FF VII and face down our fan-favourite characters

You'll be able to grab new themed gear for both Aerith and Tifa

Final Fantasy has had plenty of entries as a series. And one of the more maligned at the time was Final Fantasy XIII. I remember back in the day, and the hand-wringing about it being too 'J-pop' or simply too 'weird' for Western fans. But fortunately, it's had something of a reevaluation, and there's no shortage of fans nowadays!

Case in point, those of you playing through Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will soon be able to enjoy an exclusive crossover featuring FF XII protagonist Lightning! The familiar pink-haired individual will make their way to the world of FF VII, running until November 27th.

The Final Fantasy XII Series Crossover: Flash of Destiny sees Aerith and Tifa receive exclusive new looks themed after Lightning's iconic Guardian Corps uniform. There'll also be crossover weapons inspired by Final Fantasy XII joining the lineup.

Lightning strikes twice

Those of you who make your way through the FFXIII Series Crossover Limited Panel Missions, you'll also be able to nab Lightning's enemy ability, Army of One, and an exclusive in-game wallpaper called 'Rejecting Fate' that features Lightning as well.

And of course, it wouldn't be a crossover special without the addition of various rewards. The Crossover Login Bonus offers 3,000 Blue Crystals, while the Daily Free 10 Draw allows you to nab 290 free Draws in total. There's also weapon medals on offer, with 15 of them able to be exchanged for a free crossover weapon, so check our Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis weapons tier list to decide where you need to strengthen up!.

But, you're probably aware that today's the spookiest day of the year (certifiably). So while you gear up to jump into Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis for this new crossover, why not open up your earholes to our ramblings? We've got a special Halloween edition of the Pocket Gamer Podcast where we talk about our favourite spooky releases!