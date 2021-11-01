Figure Fantasy codes for free Lucky Coins, diamonds and more: December 2021

: December 1st, 2021 - Added new codes

If you're looking for the latest codes to help you obtain some free rewards, then our article will giveyou exactly that. We've prepared a list of all the latest working Figure Fantasy codes for your figure hoarding fun, so you can expand your collection and gather as many rewards as you can in the meantime.

Since Figure Fantasy is all about figurines and using them in exciting 3D battles, that's something unique to the world of gaming - especially the mobile one. But much to everyone's relief, the game offers the typical redeem codes that we are all used to from similar gacha games. Today we're going to check them all out, so let's dive right in, shall we?

Currently working Figure Fantasy codes

These are all the active Figure Fantasy codes currently available in Figure Fantasy. Make sure you redeem them as soon as possible since they do have an expiration date and you wouldn't want to miss out on some free rewards!

lucky2022 - Rewards: 5x Advanced Brand Card, 500x Clover Sticker, 100k Lucky Coin

- Rewards: 5x Advanced Brand Card, 500x Clover Sticker, 100k Lucky Coin treasure2022 - Rewards: 300x Diamonds, 60x Super Blind Box Piece, 100k Lucky Coin

- Rewards: 300x Diamonds, 60x Super Blind Box Piece, 100k Lucky Coin figure2022 - Rewards: 300x Diamonds, 60x Super Blind Box Piece, 100k Lucky Coin

- Rewards: 300x Diamonds, 60x Super Blind Box Piece, 100k Lucky Coin happy2022 - Rewards: 300x Diamonds, 60x Super Blind Box Piece, 100k Lucky Coin

- Rewards: 300x Diamonds, 60x Super Blind Box Piece, 100k Lucky Coin FFSNS001 - Rewards: 1x Super Blind Box Coupon, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

- Rewards: 1x Super Blind Box Coupon, 20x Super Blind Box Piece Volkin - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

- Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece Borkono - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

- Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece Carbotani - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

- Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece MangoSeven - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

- Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece Seanb - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

- Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece YdcbGames - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

- Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece FG3000 - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

- Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece MechaGaikotsu - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

- Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece GachaGamer - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

- Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece SwankyBox - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

- Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece Mtashed - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece

At the moment, none of the codes have expired.

How to redeem codes in Figure Fantasy?

Step 1: Open the Settings menu (the cog) in the upper right corner of the screen

Step 2: Select Redeem Pack from the list that appears on the left

Step 3: Type in your Figure Fantasy code and select Confirm

Step 4: Open your in-game mailbox (that becomes available after clearing Stage 1-4) and claim the rewards!

How to get more Figure Fantasy codes?