Figure Fantasy codes for free Lucky Coins, diamonds and more: December 2021
| Figure Fantasy
If you're looking for the latest codes to help you obtain some free rewards, then our article will giveyou exactly that. We've prepared a list of all the latest working Figure Fantasy codes for your figure hoarding fun, so you can expand your collection and gather as many rewards as you can in the meantime.
Since Figure Fantasy is all about figurines and using them in exciting 3D battles, that's something unique to the world of gaming - especially the mobile one. But much to everyone's relief, the game offers the typical redeem codes that we are all used to from similar gacha games. Today we're going to check them all out, so let's dive right in, shall we?
Currently working Figure Fantasy codes
These are all the active Figure Fantasy codes currently available in Figure Fantasy. Make sure you redeem them as soon as possible since they do have an expiration date and you wouldn't want to miss out on some free rewards!
- lucky2022 - Rewards: 5x Advanced Brand Card, 500x Clover Sticker, 100k Lucky Coin
- treasure2022 - Rewards: 300x Diamonds, 60x Super Blind Box Piece, 100k Lucky Coin
- figure2022 - Rewards: 300x Diamonds, 60x Super Blind Box Piece, 100k Lucky Coin
- happy2022 - Rewards: 300x Diamonds, 60x Super Blind Box Piece, 100k Lucky Coin
- FFSNS001 - Rewards: 1x Super Blind Box Coupon, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
- Volkin - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
- Borkono - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
- Carbotani - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
- MangoSeven - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
- Seanb - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
- YdcbGames - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
- FG3000 - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
- MechaGaikotsu - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
- GachaGamer - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
- SwankyBox - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
- Mtashed - Rewards: 10k Lucky Coin, 50x Diamonds, 20x Super Blind Box Piece
At the moment, none of the codes have expired.
How to redeem codes in Figure Fantasy?In order to redeem the abovementioned codes, all you need to do is follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Open the Settings menu (the cog) in the upper right corner of the screen
- Step 2: Select Redeem Pack from the list that appears on the left
- Step 3: Type in your Figure Fantasy code and select Confirm
- Step 4: Open your in-game mailbox (that becomes available after clearing Stage 1-4) and claim the rewards!
How to get more Figure Fantasy codes?Game codes are usually issued through the game's social media - either through the game's official Facebook or Twitter. However, you can check this article regularly because we're updating the codes whenever a new one appears.
