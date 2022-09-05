Fantasy Life Online gift codes: September 2022

All of the active Fantasy Life Online gift codes to get you some diamonds, life cures, XP orbs and other in-game rewards

In this post, we will share a list of all working Fantasy Life Online gift codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards such as life cures, XP orbs, diamonds and more. Fantasy Life Online is a simulation RPG that has just been released on Android and iOS. It has been developed and published by Boltrend Games.

Here is the list of all working Fantasy Life Online gift codes

FLOxpkmonado - Rewards: 40 Diamonds, 1 3-star Summon Coin

- Rewards: 40 Diamonds, 1 3-star Summon Coin FLOxBookworm - Rewards: 40 Diamonds

- Rewards: 40 Diamonds FLOxARCloud - Rewards: 40 Diamonds

- Rewards: 40 Diamonds FLOxModMonk3y

Floxzennosh

Floxgc

Floxdiscord5k

Floxmf

FLOxTreven

FLOxLK

FLOxLarviTheDoci

Floxderker

Floxkanggaming

FLOxfb5k

FLOxKingGoose - Rewards: 40 Diamonds

- Rewards: 40 Diamonds FLOxVA - Rewards: 20 Diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs

- Rewards: 20 Diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs Floxss - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs

- Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs FLOxPROAPK - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two cures, and five XP orbs

- Rewards: 20 diamonds, two cures, and five XP orbs FLOxFB - Rewards: 40 diamonds

- Rewards: 40 diamonds FLOxPapi - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs

- Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs FLOxHayzink - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs

- Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs FLOxDISCORD - Rewards: 40 diamonds

- Rewards: 40 diamonds FLOxARedCloud - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs

- Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs FLOxKG - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs

Remember that these gift codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days. So make sure to use them ASAP, and also bookmark this page and check back often to find new working Fantasy Life Online gift codes.

How to redeem Fantasy Life Online gift codes?

Launch the game

Now click on the options button on the right side of the screen

Scroll down to the bottom and click on the redeem code button

Enter any of the working Fantasy Life Online gift codes

Now click on confirm and then on the send button

Now, you collect your reward from the claim section on the main screen.

Fantasy Life Online is now available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.