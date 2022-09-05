Fantasy Life Online gift codes: September 2022
All of the active Fantasy Life Online gift codes to get you some diamonds, life cures, XP orbs and other in-game rewards
| Fantasy Life Online
In this post, we will share a list of all working Fantasy Life Online gift codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards such as life cures, XP orbs, diamonds and more. Fantasy Life Online is a simulation RPG that has just been released on Android and iOS. It has been developed and published by Boltrend Games.
Here is the list of all working Fantasy Life Online gift codes
- FLOxpkmonado - Rewards: 40 Diamonds, 1 3-star Summon Coin
- FLOxBookworm - Rewards: 40 Diamonds
- FLOxARCloud - Rewards: 40 Diamonds
- FLOxModMonk3y
- Floxzennosh
- Floxgc
- Floxdiscord5k
- Floxmf
- FLOxTreven
- FLOxLK
- FLOxLarviTheDoci
- Floxderker
- Floxkanggaming
- FLOxfb5k
- FLOxKingGoose - Rewards: 40 Diamonds
- FLOxVA - Rewards: 20 Diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs
- Floxss - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs
- FLOxPROAPK - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two cures, and five XP orbs
- FLOxFB - Rewards: 40 diamonds
- FLOxPapi - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs
- FLOxHayzink - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs
- FLOxDISCORD - Rewards: 40 diamonds
- FLOxARedCloud - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs
- FLOxKG - Rewards: 20 diamonds, two life cures, and five XP orbs
Remember that these gift codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days. So make sure to use them ASAP, and also bookmark this page and check back often to find new working Fantasy Life Online gift codes.
How to redeem Fantasy Life Online gift codes?No idea how to redeem these Fantasy Life Online gift codes? Don’t worry; we got you covered. Just follow these steps to learn to redeem codes in Fantasy Life Online.
- Launch the game
- Now click on the options button on the right side of the screen
- Scroll down to the bottom and click on the redeem code button
- Enter any of the working Fantasy Life Online gift codes
- Now click on confirm and then on the send button
- Now, you collect your reward from the claim section on the main screen.
Fantasy Life Online is now available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.