Figure Fantasy's Japanese server set to collaborate with a popular classic anime series

The popular gacha RPG Figure Fantasy’s Japanese server is soon set to launch their latest collaboration, this time with the classic anime series Angel Beats! Beginning on June 25th and running all the way to July 22nd, this event will bring a new character to collect, a story featuring characters from Angel Beats, and other various campaigns with free handouts.

Figure Fantasy is a quiet success that has been running in the background for a while. While the game did launch globally, most of that success has been seen within Japan, which is likely why this particular crossover is exclusive to that server. It’s an interesting spin on the gacha genre, with the premise being real-world action figures that come to life and do battle against one another story-wise.

And now, there are even more of those figures to collect with the addition of the Kanade Tachibana and Yuri Nakamura figures. These two figures represent two very important characters within the Angel Beats anime series, and will now be playable with their own unique kits of abilities within Figure Fantasy! This should be great news to anyone who loves the classic anime series that ran all the way back in the early 2010s.

On top of the new characters, there will also be new story events including the Angel Beats! characters as well as a bunch of different login campaigns and gacha events that will allow you to grab both of the two new characters and pick up some free rewards and premium currency too, so don’t miss out!

So, whether a Figure Fantasy returning player or newcomer, or a fan of the Angel Beats anime series, this event is perfect for you. You can take part in it on the Japanese server by downloading the game for free at either of the links below this article!