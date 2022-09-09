Figure Fantasy x Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall: Everything you need to know about the collab event

Preferred Partner Feature

Komoe Technology Limited's figurine-themed mobile gacha RPG is bringing players an exciting new collab with its latest update. Players can expect to score limited collab figurines to celebrate the Figure Fantasy x BLACK ROCK SHOOTER DAWN FALL collab, plus enjoy a host of in-game events and goodies this month.

Limited-time collab figurines

Entering the fray and joining Figure Fantasy's already varied roster of miniature figurines, "Empress [Black Rock Shooter]" and "Dead Master" will be up for grabs along with collab event exclusive outfits plus brand new narratives players can sink their teeth into.

In particular, the 3D idle mobile game welcomes Dead Master Dead Wing Ver. from NIGHT-9, a 1/7 Scale Pre-Painted Figurine with an approximate height of 237mm. The Hemiteos Unit member is a Vanguard class character who aims to be reunited with Empress.

Empress [Black Rock Shooter] Coil Gun Ver., on the other hand, is manufactured by FULI TENMA and is a 1/7 Scale Pre-Painted Figurine with an approximate height of 217mm. The Specialist class leader of the Hemiteos Units battles against the AI Artemis to save mankind in the year 2042 AD.

Collab special outfits and series event, available for a limited time

in the "Rare Earth Collection Operation" event, players will have a change to obtain the collab limited figurines "Dead Master", "Empress [Black Rock Shooter]", as well as nab bountiful login bonuses like the collab limited frame "Devil's Horns" simply by playing the game during the event.

Players who participate in the "Resource Collection Operation" will also be rewarded with "Limited Blind Box Cards" and more by completing tasks.

All-new crossover event

Players can put their skills to the test in the "Light House Dawn", "Endtime Battle Flag" and dungeon events to acquire in-game goodies during the collab. Apart from the "Dawn of the Horizon" story event, the festivities also include the purchasable "Empress Daily Selection" that players can get their hands on in the store.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can download Figure Fantasy on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info.