FC Mobile VN gives Vietnam its own version of the football sim, out now on Android

Football, Vietnam style

New version localised for Vietnam

Special Vietnamese commentary

Upgraded gameplay and PvP modes

FC Mobile is kicking off in Vietnam with its very own localised version, FC Mobile VN. Available now on Android, it brings the full global football experience while adding a local flavour that makes every match feel more connected to Vietnamese fans.

In FC Mobile VN, you will take control of more than 19,000 players and 690+ teams across the world’s biggest leagues, from the Premier League to La Liga EA Sports. Compete in the official UEFA Champions League tournament, send your favourite team, or build your own with today’s stars like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden alongside legends such as Ronaldinho and Beckham.

What makes FC Mobile VN stand out is the Vietnamese commentary, featuring Ta Bien Cuong and Nguyen Khac Cuong. Their voices add a familiar edge to every goal, save, and dramatic moment, capturing the excitement of football as it’s heard in Vietnam’s stadiums and on TV broadcasts.

EA has also sharpened the gameplay with upgrades that make matches feel more realistic. Passing is smoother, technical skills scale properly with player stats, and defending corners now favours taller, stronger players. All these improvements make the entire experience feel much closer to real football.

Beyond that, there’s plenty to do. You can climb the Ranked mode ladder, take on rivals in Club Challenge or Elite 1v1, or hop into Quick Strike and Sim if you want faster sessions. Daily Training and Missions make it easier to earn rewards and strengthen your squad, while new customisation options let you bring more of your personality to the pitch.

So, if you're in Vietnam and want to enjoy your own football sim, download FC Mobile VN now on Google Play by clicking on the link below. And if you're on the hunt for something similar, be sure to check out this list of the best football games to play on Android right now!