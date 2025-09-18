EA Sports FC Mobile will stream three MLS matches on FCM TV this September

Just ahead of some major updates

Three MLS matches will be streamed via FCM TV

Real Salt Lake vs LAFC, Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, and NY Red Bulls vs NYCFC

Catch the in-game broadcasts to get yourself a number of rewards

EA Sports FC Mobile is expanding its partnership with Major League Soccer and Apple TV, bringing three new live broadcasts to FCM TV this September. The lineup kicks off on September 17th as Real Salt Lake hosts LAFC in a Western Conference clash, before two more matches close out the month.

The first fixture puts USMNT rising star Diego Luna and Real Salt Lake against global icon Son Heung-min and LAFC at America First Field. You’ll be able to catch the action directly through the EA Sports FC Mobile at 6:30 PM PT / 9:30 PM ET.

The broadcasts continue on September 27th, the day after the worldwide launch of EA Sports FC 26. First up, Toronto FC take on Inter Miami CF at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET, with Rodrigo De Paul and Sergio Busquets looking to make their mark.

Later that evening, the New York Red Bulls and NYCFC meet in a rivalry showdown at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET, with Emil Forsberg, Eric Choupo-Moting, and Alonso Martinez all on the pitch. Want to get in on the action? Here’s a list of the best football games to play on Android!

These streams are delivered through a simulcast of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, part of EA’s ongoing effort to link real-world football with digital play. Watching through FCM TV doesn’t just bring you closer to the action; it also comes with in-game rewards. By tuning in, you’ll be able to earn currency and bonuses directly inside FC Mobile.

The timing also lines up with the second anniversary of EA Sports FC Mobile. Starting September 25th, a community event will go live, giving you the chance to unlock daily rewards while celebrating the milestone. This event will arrive alongside the FC Mobile 26 Season Update, which introduces new features and refinements shaped by fan feedback.

Download EA Sports FC Mobile now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.