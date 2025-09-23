Secrets of Paradise will bring merge-2 puzzles and storytelling to iOS and Android this November

Pre-register now

Secrets of Paradise is trading office desks for sandy beaches this November, as UGO Games gears up for the global launch of its new merge-2 puzzle adventure on iOS and Android. The release date is set for November, but you don’t have to wait that long. If you’re in the UAE, Russia, Ukraine, Mexico, or the Philippines, it's already in soft launch. The rest of y’all can currently pre-register.

Secrets of Paradise turns sitcom-style humour, dramatic twists, and merge mechanics into something a little different for the genre. You’ll follow Ellie, who finds herself on a tropical island caught between an environmental crisis and a personal mission to restore her home. Instead of just solving puzzles, you’ll also be helping her uncover the mysteries surrounding Paradise.

Speaking of the cast, the developers clearly went big here. There are 50+ characters, 20+ hand-drawn locations, and 300+ animations that pack plenty of life into the island. Each district offers its own orders to fulfil and collections to merge, while the overarching story gradually reveals what the mayor is hiding and how it all ties back to Paradise’s future.

The merge side of things keeps things familiar. You’ll drag and combine items to complete tasks, unlock rewards, and progress through daily events or seasonal content. Customisation plays a big role too, letting you decorate the town, plant flowers, and build out an eco-friendly paradise of your own design.

And if that wasn't enough, you've got sitcom-style banter, daily quests, and ongoing LiveOps with 28-day themed seasons to choose from as well. Secrets of Paradise offers a bunch of localisation too, with 20+ languages fully supported at launch, from English, Spanish, and Chinese to less common inclusions like Hungarian, Norwegian, and Malay.

Mark your calendars for November 6th as that’s when Secrets of Paradise will launch globally. Visit the official website for more information.