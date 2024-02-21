FashionVerse: Fashion Makeover tips and tricks

Quality of dressing isn't something that you're born with, so you'll definitely learn a lot from these FashionVerse: Fashion Makeover tips.

FashionVerse: Fashion Makeover is quite a distinctive game.

In it, you take on the role of a talented stylist who's tasked with designing and creating every aspect of various outfits for a range of avatars and situations.

You may be asked to piece together a look for a lady taking part in a photoshoot for a designer jewellery brand, for example, or to create an ensemble for somebody heading out for a day at the market.

You'll need to choose the perfect dress for each occasion and complement your decision with the ideal shoes and some carefully curated accessories, such as handbags, necklaces and sunglasses.

FashionVerse: Fashion Makeover is a social experience and your creations will be judged by other players. If your designs are rated highly, you may even bag yourself some prizes.

Here are some tips that should help you find your inner fashionista.