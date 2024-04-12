FashionVerse teams up with Mean Girls to make sure "fetch" happens in iconic film collab

Clear 12 challenges to "sit with us"

Recreate your fave scenes from the 2004 film

Style Cady, Janis, Ms Norbury and more

Collect the hottest fashion items from the year 2000

If you've been wearing pink on Wednesdays all this time, you'll be delighted to know that Tilting Point is bringing the iconic 2004 gang from Mean Girls into FashionVerse to help you dive right into the film in a more immersive way. Running until April 25th, this epic collab lets you recreate your favourite scenes with the Plastics, whether you're dishing on the hottest goss in Regina George’s room or figuring out the individual categories of the North Shore High School students at the lunch table.

In the latest crossover event within FashionVerse, you can look forward to designing outfits inspired by the movie. Clear all twelve challenges to score exclusive 2000s-inspired fashion items as well - yes, plaid skirts will definitely be coming back with a vengeance. You might even get your hands on the unholy Burn Book, or get the chance to give Janis, Cady, and Ms Norbury a makeover.

If you're keen on making "fetch" happen, you'll have plenty of other opportunities as Clueless, Grease and Beverly Hills 90210 will come to the title in the next few months as well. That's pretty "grool" if you ask me.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out FashionVerse: Fashion Makeover on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

