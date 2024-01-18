Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - January 18th, 2024

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
5 new mobile games to try this week - January 18th, 2024

Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.

Let's get on with it!

1
Love and Deepspace

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: 3D, Simulation
Find out more about Love and Deepspace
Love and Deepspace

It might be a challenge to find love in a hopeless place - or so they say - but with Zayne, Rafayel or Xavier, romance is definitely in the cards even when you're battling interstellar threats across the infinite vastness of space. Love and Deepspace, as the title suggests, combines romance and cosmic combat into a gorgeous semi-realistic 3D experience, where you'll wield the power of your Evol skills to ward off enemy Wanderers and save the human race.

Of course, fighting alongside you are the aforementioned Deepspace Hunters (and highly eligible bachelors) you can get to know as you progress through the game, all while the world-famous musician Sarah Brightman serenades you with her vocal prowess as heard on the game's official soundtrack.

2
Solquence

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Card/board game
Find out more about Solquence
Solquence

Combining the most addictive elements of match-3 games and poker, Solquence tasks you with placing cards across a grid in attempts to clear the board - the twist is that you'll have to do so to cheat Death itself, which certainly raises the stakes higher than ever.

The game also lets you earn special cards as you climb the levels without a time limit, as well as five skins to tinker around with. You won't need to have an Internet connection to enjoy the game, either, so if you're looking for an offline time-waster, this might just be your cup of tea.

3
AEW: Rise to the Top

Developer: East Side Games
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Simulation, Sports
Find out more about AEW: Rise to the Top
AEW: Rise to the Top

While we can't all rampage around chucking chairs at people or pinning them to the ground as the crowds scream our name, we can certainly simulate some form of that chaotic thrill with AEW: Rise to the Top. This idle game-slash-management sim lets you unlock your favourite All Elite Wrestling icons and send them off to battle across a variety of game modes.

As you clear goals throughout your matches, you can unlock exclusive in-game goodies at the Main Event, upgrade your wrestlers, and take down foes in thrilling PvP.

4
FashionVerse

Publisher: Tilting Point
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Simulation
Find out more about FashionVerse
FashionVerse

Flaunting your inner fashionista has never been more realistic with FashionVerse, letting you flex your fabulous talent as a top stylist. You'll have the freedom to style your clients from runway-ready looks to red-carpet trendsetters, all presented with AI-enhanced 3D visuals that you can share and vote on with the gaming community.

With this new Netflix title, you can build your closet and boost your collection across a diverse catalogue. In the "Stylist Classic" mode, you can progress through your stylist career with fashion challenges, while the "Trendsetter Classic" mode lets you experiment with different mood boards depending on your imagination.

5
Art of Rally

Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Racing
Find out more about Art of Rally
Art of Rally

From snow-capped hills to vast farmlands that glow golden with the sunset, art of rally's stylised environments might just make you want to stop and stare at the beauty around you. You'll have to breeze past these gorgeous surroundings to get the best of your foes though, because nabbing the top spot in the leaderboards is everything when the art of rally is involved.

The game features a variety of driving modes as well as fan-fave rally driving tricks, plus iconic vehicles from the 60s to Group B. There are different daily and weekly challenges to aim for as well for the ultimate bragging rights.

