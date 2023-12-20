FashionVerse lets you design curated photorealistic sets, coming to iOS, Android, and Netflix in January

Tilting Point is teaming up with Hilfiger Ventures (co-founded by Mr Tommy Hilfiger) to bring players a new photorealistic game called FashionVerse in January, coming to mobile devices for iOS, Android, and on Netflix. Developed by Brandible, the interactive title lets players craft and share their fashion masterpieces with the game's AI-powered tech, featuring different sizes for the models as well as highly realistic avatars and cosmetics.

In FashionVerse, you can look forward to stunning clothing styles modelled after real-life trends, as well as the ability to share and vote on other stylists' creations. The community-based game tasks you with crafting curated fashion sets and mood boards based on your personal preferences, offering a truly immersive experience. There will also be two-week virtual "Pop-Ups" that challenge users to unleash their inner fashionistas based on the participating brands’ campaign themes.

"It’s been a life goal of mine to make fashion more accessible. Given how many people engage with fashion through their phones, I thought, there has to be a way to bring everyone together into one community, providing a more immersive experience," says Mr Tommy Hilfiger. "Through working with Tilting Point and Brandible, I truly believe this collaboration on FashionVerse marks an exciting milestone in the convergence of fashion and gaming."

"Fashion fans are an incredibly underserved audience in the games space, so when Tommy approached us with the FashionVerse idea, we knew immediately this was a huge opportunity we couldn’t pass up," says Kevin Segalla, founder and CEO of Tilting Point. "I can confidently say that FashionVerse will provide an unparalleled experience for our players, empowering them to explore their personal style and to connect with the fashion world in exciting new ways. We also can’t wait to host the many excellent brands set to become part of this interactive world."

