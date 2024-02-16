My Mini-mart tips and tricks for total beginners

Here are some tips and tricks for getting started in My Mini-mart

As well as everything to maximise your fun and minimise your spend

You'll also find out what to be careful of when running your own mini-mart!

Running retail is a hassle. It’s hectic, low-paying and often tedious when it’s not completely frenetic. But for whatever reason, it seems to be a popular subject for many games out there, and My Mini-mart is no exception as it puts you in the shoes of a nondescript stickman running their own store.

Of course, this is no ordinary store, else where would all the fun things - like running back and forth - we’ve come to associate with hyper-casual games play into it? Instead of buying in produce, you grow and make it yourself, slowly expanding from simple fresh tomatoes to growing and grinding your own wheat, bottling preserves and more. All with no more control than running around, grabbing items and stacking them on shelves.

Sounds interesting? Well, pause for a moment because it can seem a little confusing at first glance.

Rush rush rush

When it comes to certain hyper-casual games , it seems like things such as ‘tutorials’ or ‘pause buttons’ are considered black magic and witchcraft. Fortunately, we’ve gathered some of our top tips and tricks for playing My Mini-mart so you’re not spending anything more than you need to - ideally none - and getting the most fun out of running your own store as possible!

With that in mind, let’s get started with our first tip.