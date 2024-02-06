Love and Deepspace combat tips and tricks: Become the ultimate Wanderer hunter

Don't just stick to your basic attack when battling foes. You've got special attacks for a reason, so be sure to use them. To use one, you'll need to wait for it to charge. The special attack you can do with your partner takes much longer to charge than your other attacks and is the most powerful ability in your arsenal. If you're fighting multiple Wanderers, don't waste this attack on weaker prey. Further, you have two special abilities: your active skill and your Resonance skill. Your active skill requires one star to use, while your Resonance skill requires two. Simply attack your enemies to recharge your star bar. These abilities have short countdowns, but you also need to refill your star bar, so it can be a good few seconds before they can be used again. Therefore, you'll want to choose the attacks that offer you the best advantage. If you’re surrounded by enemies, using your active skill, which can be used more frequently, can help keep enemies at bay and thin the herd. When going up against a strong enemy, however, you may want to choose power over speed and stick to using your Resonance skill.