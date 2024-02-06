Love and Deepspace combat tips and tricks: Become the ultimate Wanderer hunter
Check out these tips to hone your combat skills.
Love and Deepspace is a thrilling dating sim meets action game in which you battle creatures called Wanderers while falling for three handsome young men. You play as a newly initiated Hunter tasked with hunting Wanderers. You're aided in each battle by one of your three love interests, Zander, Xavier, or Rafayel.
However, starting out, combat can be a bit tricky to master. You’ll need to work with your partner to take down intimidating Wanderers using all the skills at your disposal. If you’re having trouble getting the hang of Love and Deepspace’s combat system, you'll love these tips.
Tip #1 - Visit the Training Room
While you may be itching to get right into the action, taking the time to visit the Training Room can help you hone your skills. In addition to being great practice, you'll also receive ten gems for clearing each training tutorial for the first time. The training room, found under battle, has three training sections: Basic, Weapons, and Freestyle. If you are only going to do some of the training, the lessons found under Basics are your best bet. The Dodge training and Shield Braking Training are particularly useful. Shield Break training will show you how to interrupt enemy attacks using your special skills. This is a great way to reduce the amount of damage you take in battle.
Tip #2 - Don’t Forget to Dodge
While it can be fun to hack and slash your way through battle, it's important to remember to dodge. Of course, you’ll need to learn to dodge at the opportune time. You can do this by carefully watching your enemies in combat. You can often tell when and where an enemy is about to strike by focusing on which part of the battlefield changes colour. For instance, before a lightning attack strikes, the place it's going to hit will turn purple, while strong melee attacks are indicated by red. When it becomes clear that an enemy is about to strike, tap the dodge button while moving your character in the direction of your choice. Using dodge may seem obvious, but it is easy to overlook when you’re caught up in the thick of it. Of course, you’ll also need to keep an eye on your surroundings as you'll often battle multiple wanderers simultaneously.
Tip #3 - Use Your Special Abilities Strategically
Don't just stick to your basic attack when battling foes. You've got special attacks for a reason, so be sure to use them. To use one, you'll need to wait for it to charge. The special attack you can do with your partner takes much longer to charge than your other attacks and is the most powerful ability in your arsenal. If you're fighting multiple Wanderers, don't waste this attack on weaker prey. Further, you have two special abilities: your active skill and your Resonance skill. Your active skill requires one star to use, while your Resonance skill requires two. Simply attack your enemies to recharge your star bar. These abilities have short countdowns, but you also need to refill your star bar, so it can be a good few seconds before they can be used again. Therefore, you'll want to choose the attacks that offer you the best advantage. If you’re surrounded by enemies, using your active skill, which can be used more frequently, can help keep enemies at bay and thin the herd. When going up against a strong enemy, however, you may want to choose power over speed and stick to using your Resonance skill.
Tip #4 - Upgrade Your Memories
While you can't upgrade memories during combat, it's essential that you do so before battle. Memories are cards featuring your love interests that offer state boosts in combat when equipped. It’s essential to view the recommended Memory level for each battle. You can win a battle even if some of your memories are below the recommended level. However, you'll have a better chance with higher-level memories. Keep in mind that battles are timed, so you want to deal as much damage as you can as quickly as possible. You can gain Memories by tapping the Wish button to wish for them. You can then upgrade them using Bottles of Wishes and Crystals, which you can earn through Bounty Hunts and daily and weekly rewards.
Tip #5 - Equip Protocores
Once you progress through the first several chapters of the game's main story, you'll unlock a battle mode called Core Hunt, which allows you to obtain Protocores. They can be equipped with memories to increase their stats. Once a protocore is equipped, you can upgrade it using core energy, giving you a further edge in combat. There are six main types of Protocores - Saphire, Pearl, Amber, Violet, Ruby and Emerald. Each type of Protocore comes in multiple variations and enhances states, including Attack, HP, defence, and critical damage. Keep these tips in mind when battling Wanderers, and you're sure to have an advantage. Additionally, you may want to take a peek at beginners guide to Love and Deepspace to get some tips for wooing your love interests and getting ahead in the game.