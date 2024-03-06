FashionVerse announces its first collaboration with iconic fashion house, Michael Kors

Michael Kors collaboration between March 6th and 10th

Get ready to style models using the Michael Kors Spring Collection

Completing five challenges offers an exclusive Michael Kors handbag in-game

Hilfiger Ventures’ recently launched title FashionVerse has just announced its first collaboration with the iconic brand, Michael Kors. From today until March 10th, you'll have the opportunity to immerse yourself in the glamorous life of the Michael Kors woman, styling models for various occasions inspired by the brand's iconic designs.

From classy airport looks to formal office fits, each day brings a new scene in the FashionVerse x Michael Kors crossover. You can showcase your styling skills by outfitting models with real-world Michael Kors accessories and ready-to-wear items, including dresses, rompers, outerwear, handbags, footwear, sunglasses, and more. And if you complete all five challenges, you'll unlock an exclusive Michael Kors digital handbag as a reward.

Since its release in mid-January, FashionVerse has quickly taken the fashion world by storm with over a million downloads and nearly five million scenes created by players. Monetization metrics have doubled since launch, signalling its growing popularity and success. If you're just starting out, here are some tips and tricks to get going in FashionVerse!

Looking ahead, the game plans to welcome more high-end fashion and Hollywood brands that share its values of inclusivity and diversity. The Michael Kors collaboration is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey for fashion and design enthusiasts.

Speaking about their first collaboration, Kevin Segalla, CEO of Tilting Point, said: “From the start, we loved Hilfiger Ventures’ vision for FashionVerse to become a platform for global brands to create new, accessible and interactive ways to engage with their fans and customers, and having Michael Kors join as our first integration is proof that we are onto something big. FashionVerse collaborations enable exclusive experiences for players, marking a significant stride in the convergence of fashion and gaming.”

Download FashionVerse now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.