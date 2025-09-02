Fantasy Online 2 is an upcoming retro pixel MMORPG releasing on Android

Mmm, blocky

Fantasy Online 2 is an upcoming indie take on retro MMORPGs

Jump into a fantasy world, where big numbers mean bigger enemies

Enjoy a stripped-back, no-nonsense take on MMOs

Sometimes, simplicity is best. It's very telling that over the past decade and more, World of Warcraft has ruled the roost in the world of MMORPGs. No need for twists and turns, just simple fantasy action, something Fantasy Online 2 looks to be emulating when it comes to Android later this year.

Fantasy Online 2 is as straightforward as MMORPGs get. This pixel, retro take on the genre sees you dropped into a fantasy world. From there? It's a matter of getting stronger, grabbing better loot and slicing your way through all manner of enemies in a huge variety of environments.

Make no mistake, this is no Unreal Engine-tier take, graphically speaking. But Fantasy Online 2 certainly has quaint and oddly familiar pixel art for fans young and old alike to enjoy. While certainly not for newcomers to the genre, Fantasy Online 2 will undoubtedly find an audience.

Go online

As far as mechanics and systems go, Fantasy Online 2 looks to be following the example of some other retro MMORPGs in concentrating more on breadth of content than depth. There is certainly some jankiness in the animations (or in the case of mining ore, lack thereof), but plenty of equipment to upgrade your character with.

Ultimately, whether you gel with Fantasy Online 2 is whether or not you're an old-school Ultima-style player or someone who really needs 3D graphics to get immersed. Currently available to pre-register on Android, it's not clear whether or not Fantasy Online 2 is coming to iOS. However, it's well worth keeping an eye out for it when it does arrive later this year!

Speaking of indie releases, there are two kinds of them. Those that seek to do a genre that's been neglected well, and those that go completely off the wall. I'd say that Chair Champions, which Will Quick just covered in Off the AppStore is probably of the latter category.