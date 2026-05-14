eFootball is set to host the World Festival in July alongside 9th anniversary events

A billion downloads later, we're straight into events and crowds

eFootball hosts its 2026 World Finals on July 26th in Bangkok

World Festival returns with live matches and on-site activities

Ninth anniversary campaign brings login rewards and player drops

Last month’s billion download milestone didn’t really come with enough time to sit back and admire it. eFootball has already moved on to the next thing, lining up a world finals event, a returning festival, and an anniversary campaign all at once.

The eFootball Championship 2026 World Finals land on July 26th in Bangkok, folded into the wider World Festival again. It’s not just a stage and a bracket. The whole thing is built out into a larger event, so you’ve got people turning up to play, wander around, and watch it all happen in the same place. Keeping it in Bangkok feels like a safe bet after last year, rather than a coincidence.

If you’re nowhere near Thailand, it’s all being streamed anyway. So, you can drop in for the matches without much effort. The competitive side is still the main draw, but these events usually end up being just as much about the crowd and everything happening around the games as the matches themselves.

At the same time, the mobile version is celebrating its ninth year, which means a familiar run of login rewards and bonuses. You’ll get coins and Chance Deals just for showing up, with players like Didier Drogba sitting in the pool. Play a few matches, clear some objectives, and you’ll stack more resources without really having to go out of your way.

It’s a lot to drop together, but that seems like the point. Big number, big event, and a steady stream of rewards keep everything moving, so there’s always something to check in for.

If you’ve drifted away from eFootball at any point, this is about as good a time as any to take another look. Don’t rewards won’t just collect themselves?

And if you’re browsing around the genre a bit more, our list of the top football games on iOS is worth a pass.